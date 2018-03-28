School Rejects NRA Grant With One Member Calling It 'Dirty Money'

The donation from the local businesses doesn’t need to be approved by the school board as it is being given as a gift.

.@Cosmas_Curry

Pennsylvania high school rifle team is being flooded with donations from local businesses and residents after its school district voted to reject @NRA grant .



Stroudsburg Area School District's board member calling it "dirty money."https://t.co/YgWjDxTMxx — Tom T. ?? ™ (@VRWCTexan) March 28, 2018

Community businesses in Pennsylvania are giving big donations to a high school rifle team after the school board denied to receive a grant from the National Rifle Association (NRA.)

The Stroudsburg High School refused to receive a donation from the agency to fund the school rifle team’s equipment. The team had been using gear from the 1970s.

Therefore, members of the team had requested for a NRA grant that would help them get new equipment.

The team sent out an application to the organization in Dec. 2017 and recently found out that the $5,000 grant had been accepted. However, there was one obstacle in front of them.

In order to receive the grant, the team needed their school’s approval.

The school board rejected the grant after the board voted 6 to 2.

Members of the school board called the donation by NRA “dirty money” and “blood money.”

However, the rifle team will still be getting new equipment. As soon as the board rejected the grant, about a dozen of local businesses jumped in and started collecting donations.

In just a matter of days the businesses collected more than $6,000 for the rifle team.

“The kids were very upset and I was upset myself. I was like, 'OK, we really need this and it's great we got it,' and then, all of a sudden, 'No, you can't have it.' But out of that sprung up local community members, just grass-roots, to take care of the team,” said rifle team coach Mike Qendro.

East Stroudsburg businessman Brian Winot said, “It wouldn't be acceptable if the football team was using helmets from the 1970s, so as a local community, we didn't feel it was acceptable for the rifle team to.”

The donation from the businesses doesn’t need to be approved by the school board as it is being given as a gift.

“There's not a board member that doesn't believe in the rifle team. The fact that there is equipment needed, it's part of my job and my responsibility to find what resources are out there and what those opportunities could be,” said Superintendent Cosmos Curry.

In wake of deadly shootings in schools, student activists have urged lawmakers to not take donations from NRA.

“Lawmakers, we call B.S. Stop taking NRA money. Take the pledge at NoNRAMoney.org,” Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg and other students demand in a video.

