School Arms Students With Rocks To Stop Possible School Shooter

Students were taught to use rocks to cause pain and distract the potential shooter. Still, officials said that the idea is not meant as their only line of defense.

A school in Pennsylvania is in the midst of a controversy involving rocks following the horrific Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

According to Blue Mountain School District Superintendent Dr. David Helsel, his school’s classrooms are equipped with scores of stones so that students may throw them in case of an active shooter situation.

While some parents and students feel that this would help and support the school’s decision, many said they find the whole idea of students throwing rocks at an armed person ludicrous.

“It matters because it will help protect the schools, anything helps, rocks are better than books and pencils,” one student said.

Parent Dori Bornstein agreed: “At this point, we have to get creative, we have to protect our kids first and foremost, throwing rocks, it's an option.”

During testimony before the State House Education Committee last week, Helsel explained that “[e]very classroom has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone."

“If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned," he continued.

He said that the idea is to cause pain and distract the shooter. Still, he added, rock use is seen as a last resort.

Instead of going straight for the bucket of rocks, students and teachers are trained through the Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate (ALICE) program for active shooter situations.

According to the school official, staff and students go through routine drills.

Despite having clarified that the rocks are not their only means of defense, many people said they think that the idea is not going to do anything.

“I think that's rather comical,” a Schuylkill Haven college student said.

To a parent from Schuylkill Haven, the idea is also silly.

“It's absurd, arm the teachers,” the parent said.

Despite the comment, Helsel does not anticipate the school will be arming teachers anytime soon. Still, Blue Mountain has an employee on site who’s trained and certified as school security and who also carries a weapon.

While it’s easy to see that a school official would do anything to make sure that children are safe, even going as far as coming up with such creative ideas, it’s also not hard to see that so long as the schools are public and subject to government funding, the state is directly responsible for children’s safety as well.

That means that those who want to see the state taking a more proactive approach could help by proposing gun-related legislation on the state level.

Until then, it’s obvious that schools will continue to come up with their own policies while they wait for something effective.