Student’s Job Offer Revoked After He Makes Rape Joke, Racist Comments

A law student from the United Kingdom’s University of Exeter lost a job offer, and the university suspended other students after disturbing messages from a group chat including members of the law society were shared online.

Matthew Bell, a committee member of the Bracton Law Society and the student whose job offer at Hill Dickinson LLP was rescinded, offered an apology.

The University of Exeter does not tolerate any form of racist, sexist or bigoted behaviour and is committed to eradicating any instances of discrimination and harassment that may arise. — University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) March 20, 2018

“I will not attempt to excuse and deny any of the statements I have made,” he said. “The comments, which I shall not repeat, are inexcusable and undeniably wrong. I would like to make it publicly known that I do not honestly believe any of the things I have said.”

Bell posted homophobic, racist, and sexist comments in the group chat. Some of the messages read “rape is funny,” “blacks are useless tree ornaments,” and “Browns don’t get it.”

The university indicated it was looking into the messages and had notified the police, but it would not comment further while the investigation was ongoing. The Bracton Law Society said “the individuals in question have had their membership suspended” and that racist statements “do not in any way whatsoever represent the society or its ethos.”

This incident is not the only recent event involving racism at a UK university. Earlier this month, a student at Nottingham Trent University posted a video showing men chanting “we hate the blacks.”

The student from Exeter who published the messages within the law group, Arsalan Motavali, said he was motivated to do so by the events at Nottingham, according to The Guardian.

His explanation seems to indicate that drawing awareness to discriminatory sentiments on campuses can empower others to publicize similar events they experience at their schools. Calling attention to these situations will, hopefully, be instrumental in creating change. But, at the very least, bringing these issues to light will result in punishment for the perpetrators.

