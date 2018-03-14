Students Hold Parkland Victims’ Names During Detention Over Walkout

Almost 200 students walked out of their school to protest against gun violence in the wake of the parkland school massacre. They got detained.

Some of the 225 #Pennridge students given a Saturday morning detention for walking out on #NationalWalkoutDay were greeted by community members and parents with signs of support, coffee, donuts, cookies, and pizza this morning. So happy to live in such a supportive community! pic.twitter.com/XcH2XBjhWt — Sean Jenkins (@Sean_Jenk) March 17, 2018

The Pennridge High School in a Philadelphia suburb tried its level best to stop its student from protesting against gun violence. The High school scheduled an in-house school assemble at the time of the scheduled walkout and warned students of detentions in case of missing the assembly.

Pennridge issued a notice to families, explain they were going to conduct an in-house assembly to honor the 17 students and staff members from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who lost their lives after an ex-school student, Nikolas Cruz, entered the school and shot at people with an AR-15 style rifle. The assembly included 17 minutes of silence and a power point showing the students and staff who were killed on Feb. 14.

However, Pennridge students were more determined to condemn the massacre by raising their voices for better gun reforms, so they walked out of their schools in the wake of the Parkland massacre.

Almost 225 children, some accompanied by their parents, went against their school’s order and as a result faced detentions — but that didn’t stop them from protesting against gun violence. The students, who have no intentions to back out of the protests, have been termed as the #Pennridge225 on Twitter.

The students were reportedly greeted by their parents and community members when they arrived for detentions. They greeted their children with signs of support, some even brought coffees and snacks for them. 45 students sat silently in their detentions holding placards inked with the names of victims.

MY HEART IS MELTING ?? After a Pennsylvania school issued detentions to students who walked out of school for #NeverAgain protest. 46 of #Pennridge225 served the first detention today wearing Parkland victim names& sat arms linked for the whole dententionpic.twitter.com/nVznJRRRMt — The Hummingbird ?? (@SaysHummingbird) March 19, 2018

“About 225 students, including a few who were accompanied by their parents, chose to walk out of school to hold their own activity. Those who did so unaccompanied by a parent will face consequences, which were outlined in advance. The remainder of our student body who attended school on Wednesday stayed in their classrooms accompanied by teachers.

“We thank members of the Pennridge Regional Police Department who were on hand inside and outside the building to protect the safety of all students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Jacqueline A. Rattigan said in her statement.

However, Pennridge isn’t the only district that doesn’t want its student to participate in the walkouts. Allentown and Parkland also held in-school events on the day of the scheduled walkout and said they would mark students absent if they walked out of the high school’s premises.

Nevertheless, people on Twitter couldn’t help but commend these courageous students.

If this isn't one of the best hands-on civics lessons, what is? I'm so proud of every student who is involved/engaged in this national protest/movement. Learning how democracy works! ???? — zettie godwin (@zettie_geez) March 19, 2018

In the horror of that Parkland massacre, these young people have buoyed me more than any other TV person, politician or reporter. — Michael J. Meenan (@MickeyMeenan) March 19, 2018

I LOVE them and I would be so proud to have any one of them as one of my kids. STAY STRONG! — Jim Morin (@MorinToon) March 19, 2018

I used to hear things like "the youth of America will be so bad at governing the country " but look at these wonderful souls , I have faith in them and they will govern well! — Just a dude (@justadu28859448) March 19, 2018

It's inspirational.



Best teaching moment they've ever had and there isn't a teacher in sight. #GunControlNow — Salty Ronnie (@MsVeruca) March 19, 2018

You should be called the Pennridge Patriots. People will remember your strength and courage! — Deborah Healy (@DeborahHealy_) March 19, 2018

I am proud of them, and have hope they will set things right with their voting and leadership. — Sonja Stahlhut (@sonjastahlhut) March 19, 2018

Well done to both students and community members who supported them! — jhull MD (@JulieJhull0176) March 17, 2018

