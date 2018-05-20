Students Share What They Would Lose If They Died In A School Shooting

The trending hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting brought about fears and dreams of students who have seen way too many lives being taken on school grounds.

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting is trending and that is the sad reality of America — Lane Murdock (@lanemurdock2002) May 20, 2018

The Santa Fe High School shooting, which claimed 10 lives, the 22 nd such incident in 2018, was a testament to the prevalent gun pandemic in the United States and the dire need for better gun law reforms.

The tragic incident took place only a little over three months after a similar shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a former student shot and killed seventeen individuals on campus.

A Santa Fe student made headlines when she heartbreakingly said she expected she would have to face a school shooting some day.

The on-going school shooting epidemic and almost negligible government action to fight it, prompted students all across the U.S. to talk about what would happen if they lost their lives in a school shooting.

Students wrote about things they would miss out on and what they wanted to be done with their bodies. The trending hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting brought about fears and dreams of students who have seen way too many lives being taken on school grounds.

I'm gonna try and get a hashtag trending called #IfIdieInASchoolShooting. If you wanna join, feel free. #IfIdieInASchoolShooting I will never be able to finish my animated TV series, I'll never be able to see my sister again, and I will have to become a martyr. #NeverAgain — Andrew Schneidawind (@SoldierSchnyd) May 20, 2018

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting I will never get to see my family again, I wouldn’t ever get to help my Suicidal and depressed friends when they need me! I will never get to have children of my own. I won’t ever get to make my grandma proud! — Hannah Wismer (@SoMoQueen2020) May 22, 2018

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting I will never graduate, prove myself, beat mental illness, make my parents proud. I will never kiss my husband again. — Madison Holliday (@MadiNicole2017) May 22, 2018

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting I’ll be leaving behind a younger brother, a dad who doesn’t deserve to experience his daughters death, a stepmom who has loved me as if I were her own - I’d never get to meet my love & grow old with them or make my mark or start a family or live my life — Dyanna Rivera (@dyanna_rivera) May 22, 2018

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting I wouldn’t have to worry about my future kids dying in one. — Adam Alhanti (@AAlhanti) May 21, 2018

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting or any shooting, I want to be buried right next to my brother. — Zion Kelly (@zionkelly18) May 20, 2018

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting I’d get to see Carmen again — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 20, 2018

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting I could finally bring Feis the Starbucks he never took me up on. — Ryan Deitsch (@Ryan_Deitsch) May 20, 2018

Many of the students talked about how they would want their death to be used as a voice for change so no other student suffers this fate again.

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting Turn my funeral into a protest. — Brenna Levitan (@brenbizou) May 20, 2018

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting Use my death to push for gun reform. — Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) May 21, 2018

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting politicize the fuck out of my death and make sure that every single person who supports the NRA know that they’re responsible. — tracey (@tmcgarry_) May 20, 2018

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting politicize my death. It’s not too soon to talk about guns. It’s too late. — Sofie Whitney (@sofiewhitney) May 20, 2018

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting you have my permission to politicize my death for the betterment of every student after me. — Eli Kalil (@elikalil_) May 22, 2018

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting put my body on the white house lawn and put my face is all over the NRA office to let them know that is their fault — sophia?? (@thesophia1234) May 22, 2018

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting mail my body to Capitol Hill so Congress literally can't distance themselves from this problem anymore — Ash (@ashleyv1228) May 22, 2018

Statistics show more students have died in school shootings than military personnel in combat in 2018 and the fact that students feel the need to talk about their deaths should serve as a wakeup call for politicians to set aside differences and work on student safety so that no such debate has to ever take place again.

