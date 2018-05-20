© REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Students Share What They Would Lose If They Died In A School Shooting

by
Rutaba Lodhi
The trending hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting brought about fears and dreams of students who have seen way too many lives being taken on school grounds.

 

 

The Santa Fe High School shooting, which claimed 10 lives, the 22nd such incident in 2018, was a testament to the prevalent gun pandemic in the United States and the dire need for better gun law reforms.

The tragic incident took place only a little over three months after a similar shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a former student shot and killed seventeen individuals on campus.

A Santa Fe student made headlines when she heartbreakingly said she expected she would have to face a school shooting some day.

The on-going school shooting epidemic and almost negligible government action to fight it, prompted students all across the U.S. to talk about what would happen if they lost their lives in a school shooting.

Students wrote about things they would miss out on and what they wanted to be done with their bodies. The trending hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting brought about fears and dreams of students who have seen way too many lives being taken on school grounds.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many of the students talked about how they would want their death to be used as a voice for change so no other student suffers this fate again.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statistics show more students have died in school shootings than military personnel in combat in 2018 and the fact that students feel the need to talk about their deaths should serve as a wakeup call for politicians to set aside differences and work on student safety so that no such debate has to ever take place again.

Read More
Emma Gonzalez Pens Poignant Op-Ed Ahead Of March For Our Lives

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tags:
florida mass shooting florida school shooting gun epidemic gun law reforms marjoty stoneman douglas high school santa fe highs school school shooting texas school shooting
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.