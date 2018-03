Just because they get elected to a public office by popular vote doesn’t mean all politicians are extremely smart.

Some of the gems coming from these politicians will make you wonder about their electorate. But hard as it may be to believe from the likes of Sarah Palin to Mitt Romney, they have all come up with mind baffling statements at one time or another.

