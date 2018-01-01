Subdued But Rocking Paris Rings in The New Year

About 11,000 soldiers, police and emergency workers were deployed across Paris for the New Years Eve celebrations - 2,000 more than last year.

The French capital remains on high alert since the Nov. 13, 2015 shootings and suicide bombings by Islamic State militants which killed 130 people.

But Parisians, resilient as ever, refused to give in and went out in defiance soon after. The mood and attitude was the same for New Year’s Eve. The fireworks were cancelled and restrictions were placed on the sale of alcohol nothing could take away the cheer of the New Year.

Authorities in Paris shortened a New Year video light show at the Arc de Triomphe at midnight but the people partied through the night.

Do Check Out: Celebrations Welcoming 2016 Around The World