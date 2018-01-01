© REUTERS, Jim Urquhart

‘Suck Up’ Mitt Romney Slammed After Thanking Trump For Endorsement

by
Cierra Bailey
Mitt Romney once called President Donald Trump a "misogynistic reckless fraud." Now he is graciously accepting an endorsement from him for the Utah Senate.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Mitt Romney

After Mitt Romney thanked President Donald Trump for endorsing him for the Utah Senate seat race, people wasted no time calling him out on his apparent flip-flop from the strong criticisms he once expressed about Trump.

Just two years ago, Romney tweeted that he never would have accepted an endorsement from Trump in the 2012 presidential election if he had made any of the controversial remarks about the Ku Klux Klan, Muslims, Mexicans, and the disabled back then.

Once a nemesis of Trump, Romney called him a “misogynistic reckless fraud” in a scathing speech that condemned Trump’s divisive campaign rhetoric and highlighted his political inexperience.

Obviously, things have changed now that Romney has something to gain from being on Trump’s good side. However, many Twitter users pointed out that Romney is known for changing his stance, which is cited as one of the many reasons he lost the presidency.

This is not the first time Romney has been called out for his questionable relations with Trump. When Trump was president-elect, there was a moment when he was considering Romney for secretary of state, and the two even met and had dinner at Trump International Hotel in New York. 

At the time, Romney defended his apparent change of heart by claiming his intent was to "protect the country I love."

“I was indeed very critical of Mr. Trump during his campaign,” he said in a statement after their dinner. “But now he has been elected president and accordingly, if I could have helped shape foreign policy to protect the country I love, I would have been more than willing to do so.”

Despite his attempt to assert otherwise, it is evident that Romney's motives are self-serving. He will take whatever position gives him the upper hand in the moment. However, this strategy really hasn't worked out well for him. As the scornful reactions on Twitter reveal, he is not regarded by most as a strong leader or an impactful politician, but instead, a flip-flopping failed presidential candidate. 

