‘Suck Up’ Mitt Romney Slammed After Thanking Trump For Endorsement

Mitt Romney once called President Donald Trump a "misogynistic reckless fraud." Now he is graciously accepting an endorsement from him for the Utah Senate.

After Mitt Romney thanked President Donald Trump for endorsing him for the Utah Senate seat race, people wasted no time calling him out on his apparent flip-flop from the strong criticisms he once expressed about Trump.

Just two years ago, Romney tweeted that he never would have accepted an endorsement from Trump in the 2012 presidential election if he had made any of the controversial remarks about the Ku Klux Klan, Muslims, Mexicans, and the disabled back then.

If Trump had said 4 years ago the things he says today about the KKK, Muslims, Mexicans, disabled, I would NOT have accepted his endorsement — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 3, 2016

Once a nemesis of Trump, Romney called him a “misogynistic reckless fraud” in a scathing speech that condemned Trump’s divisive campaign rhetoric and highlighted his political inexperience.

Obviously, things have changed now that Romney has something to gain from being on Trump’s good side. However, many Twitter users pointed out that Romney is known for changing his stance, which is cited as one of the many reasons he lost the presidency.

It’s the good old Mitt Romney flip flop https://t.co/2E3q1Nl0hN — Gareth Kay (@garethk) February 20, 2018

Mitt Romney: The president is a fraud, a phony.



Also Mitt Romney: https://t.co/2J8Rr2KR2t — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) February 20, 2018

It almost feels quaint to have a “Mitt Romney Flip Flopped SO MUCH” story. It’s like watching a live action remake of a Disney classic. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 20, 2018

I think Mitt Romney's campaign slogan, "Nothing I Ever Did, Said, Or Believed Matters," is very on-brand. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 20, 2018

With President Trump and Mitt Romney’s détente, the hypocrisyometer just exploded. pic.twitter.com/1UriScWQ00 — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) February 20, 2018

This is a reminder that Mitt Romney is still a self-interest-first Republican. He’ll suck up to Trump with the best of them whenever it’s in his interest. https://t.co/CIfKmYMIKh — John Pettus (@JohnGPettus) February 20, 2018

I’m old enough to remember when Mitt Romney thought Trump was too racist to accept his endorsement. https://t.co/uA43IYyTBj — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 20, 2018

I can’t believe there were people who expected anything different of Mitt Romney — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 20, 2018

"Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud. His promises are worth less than a degree from Trump University." -Mitt Romney, March 3, 2016. pic.twitter.com/qWI1YAXxOf — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) February 20, 2018

This is not the first time Romney has been called out for his questionable relations with Trump. When Trump was president-elect, there was a moment when he was considering Romney for secretary of state, and the two even met and had dinner at Trump International Hotel in New York.

At the time, Romney defended his apparent change of heart by claiming his intent was to "protect the country I love."

“I was indeed very critical of Mr. Trump during his campaign,” he said in a statement after their dinner. “But now he has been elected president and accordingly, if I could have helped shape foreign policy to protect the country I love, I would have been more than willing to do so.”

Despite his attempt to assert otherwise, it is evident that Romney's motives are self-serving. He will take whatever position gives him the upper hand in the moment. However, this strategy really hasn't worked out well for him. As the scornful reactions on Twitter reveal, he is not regarded by most as a strong leader or an impactful politician, but instead, a flip-flopping failed presidential candidate.