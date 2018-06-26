The Supreme Court Travel Ban Ruling Fans Trump's Islamophobia

The travel ban is biased against Muslims and the ruling gives the president a green signal to go ahead with his hardline immigration policies.

The U.S. Supreme Court backed President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban and rejected the argument that it represented unconstitutional religious discrimination.

The ban, which is also referred to as the “Muslim ban”, targets Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen and prevents people from these countries to enter the United States.

Despite the fact that all of the aforementioned countries have overwhelmingly Muslim populations, the Supreme Court said the ban doesn’t violate either U.S. immigration law or the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment prohibition on the government favoring one religion over another. The ban also affects some travelers from North Korea and Venezuela.

The five conservative justices also argued that the ban is not a “Muslim ban” and is “facially neutral toward religion.”

With the ruling, the Supreme Court not only bowed down to Trump but also fanned the white nationalist agenda.

The travel ban is biased against Muslims and the ruling gives the president a green signal to go ahead with his hardline immigration policies. It also affirmed broad presidential discretion over who is allowed to enter the United States.

It also means that the current ban can remain in effect and that Trump could potentially add more countries.

"The decision suggests that Trump has broad leeway to do as he sees fit as long as he points to a national security justification," said Nancy Leong, a law professor at the University of Denver.

There is no doubt that the ban was motivated by Trump’s enmity towards Muslims. During his elections campaign, the president repeatedly called for a ban on Muslims entering the country and it was among one of his signature hardline immigration policies.

Instead of standing up against Trump’s racially charged rhetoric, the conservative justices turned a blind eye towards the pain and hardships thousands of families will now have to face as a result of the ban.

However, this isn’t the first time the Supreme Court has failed America.

Activists said the ruling is reminiscent to the 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford case decision that said black Americans “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.”

They also likenedthe ruling to the Court’s 1944 Korematsu v. United States in which the Supreme Court upheld U.S. internment of Japanese-Americans during World War Two.

The Trump administration is now given a green signal to legally go ahead with their brutal and discriminatory immigration policies.

“Like its predecessors Dredd Scott and Korematsu, today’s decision was unjust. And like its predecessors, this ruling will be condemned by future generations as a betrayal of the promise of equality and justice for all,” said Albert Fox Cahn, CAIR-NY’s legal director.

As a result of the Court’s ruling, not only will thousands of families be separated now, attacks against Muslims in the United States are also expected to rise.

There has been a spike in hate crimes in the United States ever since President Donald Trump assumed office and people of color are being targeted in large numbers.

In April 2018, a white man reportedly attacked a Muslim woman who was wearing hijab.

The 31-year-old victim is a nurse at the North Cypress Medical Center in Houston, Texas. She was driving back home from the hospital when a red SUV almost sideswiped her car. When the unnamed victim got out of the car to check for the damages, the SUV driver made a U-turn and pulled over.

In another incident, a teenage Muslim girl was viciously beaten up by other girls in Boca Raton, Florida.

Manaal Mushi, 14, was attacked by students in a park near West Boca High School. Her father, Shakeel Munshi, termed the act as an incident of Islamophobia and brought light to the incident by uploading a video of the attack.

Several other attacks on Muslims took place and dozens other might have gone unreported. However, with the ruling the Supreme Court essentially gave a go ahead to such white supremacists and facilitated Trump’s bigotry.

-On December 7, 2015 Trump's Muslim ban was born: "Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."



-On June 26, 2018 the GOP controlled US Supreme Court turned Trump's anti-Muslim hate into American policy. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 26, 2018

As an American-Muslim teen, it is so empowering to be at this #NoMuslimBanEver rally tonight at Foley Square — surrounded by community, friends, and allies — listening to role models like @lsarsour & @DebbiAlmontaser.



I am outraged, but I am also hopeful. pic.twitter.com/cOshy8Ep7r — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) June 26, 2018

