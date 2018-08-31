Susan Collins Owns 3,000 Coat Hangers, Thanks To Brett Kavanaugh

The hangers symbolize the risky methods women used in the past to abort babies when it was illegal to get abortions.

Abortion rights activists have flooded Sen. Susan Collin office with coat hangers ahead of President Donald Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court.

Collins reportedly received 3000 coat hangers, protesting against Brett Kavanaugh appointment. Trump’s pick has openly supported religious organizations that refuse insurance for contraceptives to its employees.

Many activists believe his confirmation could overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 Supreme Court decision, which basically provided women with abortion rights. In 2016, while speaking at a conservative event as a federal judge, Kavanaugh expressed a strong desire to “put the final nail” in an important Supreme Court ruling which upheld the legality of an independent counsel investigating the executive branch.

Fast forward two years and the SCOTUS nominee recently termed birth control as "abortion-inducing drugs" making his anti-choice believes very clear.

Concerned citizens and activists throughout the country have been mailing a plethora of coat hangers to Collins’ office since July. The hangers symbolize the risky methods women used in the past to abort babies when it was illegal to get abortions.

People are urging Collins to not vote for Kavanaugh on Twitter and some progressive groups also reportedly run TV spots asking the senator to refuse the judge.

Previously, Collins said she won’t support a nominee who would not support Roe v. Wade. However, on the second day of his hearing when California Sen. Kamala Harris discussed abortion rights, Kavanaugh did not have a direct answer.

Also, in a 2003 email that was recently revealed at his confirmation hearings he wrote he was “not sure” whether the case was a settled regulation, implying he might roll back abortion access in the country.

Collins’ vote is considered to have a key role in Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Another centrist, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska,) who is usually supportive of abortion rights, also hasn’t clarified whether she would vote for Kavanaugh or not.

People have a lot to say about Kavanaugh’s confirmation that is expected in the next few weeks.

Hey @SenatorCollins my brother is working on a new shirt design what do you think? He’s never been very political and has always supported you. Maine voters, who wants one?#NoToKavanaugh #SusanCollins #neveragain #voteno #maine Click to Donate: https://t.co/zY7244hJKZ @gofundme — Kate Gustafson (@kategus17) September 7, 2018

There it is Susan Collins. Your "settled law" talking point has evaporated. #mepolitics https://t.co/e5yNduXTgC — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) September 6, 2018

Senator Collins will undoubtedly come up with another reason for conveniently overlooking the unfitness of Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court. As will all other Republican senators. It’s like watching a train wreck in slow motion. — Dave Kane (@davekane11) September 6, 2018

“Even a first-year law student could tell you that the Glucksberg’s approach to unenumerated rights was not consistent with the approach of the abortion cases such as Roe vs. Wade,” Brett Kavanaugh #SusanCollins @senatorCollins You cannot pretend you don't know he will overturn — Kari Hodgson (@karihodgson) September 9, 2018

#SusanCollins I can only assume you've been well paid if in fact you do abandon women's rights so easily. Cause you know Kauvinagh will gut our privacy rights, & women's rights gained over last century. — James McDonald (@jmorg503) September 9, 2018

How can these women stand to vote in a man who is so against freedom of choice? Shame on them. You either stand for something or not, period .#SusanCollins #Murkowski — Ellen Wragge (@ellen_wragge) September 9, 2018

Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski need to represent their states & the women of America. A no vote on #KavanaughConfirmation is vital to retain control of our bodies & our lives. Keep calling! #choice #KavanaughLiedUnderOath #KavanaughConfirmationHearing #KavaNOPE #SusanCollins pic.twitter.com/qYaCxbDOVb — Charlie Drake (@CharleeMarli) September 10, 2018

@SenatorCollins Maine constituent here; if you TRULY believe in women's reproductive rights, you need to vote NO on Kavanaugh!!!!! #SusanCollins https://t.co/OKhx7jN9W0 — N P (@namaste3464) September 7, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Getty Images, Ira L. Black, Corbis