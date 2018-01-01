Video Shows Suspected Thieves Running Straight Into The Arms Of Police

Two shoplifters in Seattle were in for a surprise when their escape with armful of stolen goods was cut short by the cops.

While thieves run away from police, a pair of suspected serial shoplifters in Seattle was caught on camera running right into the arms of police officers waiting for them outside the store.

Everything was well –planned, at least that is what it might have seemed to two alleged shoplifters in a Seattle Costco, a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who burst through the doors of the chain-grocery mart with hands full of merchandise, hoping to flee in their getaway car that was in control of an 18-year-old accomplice.

But little did they know, along with their getaway car, waiting for them was the police.

This attempted theft was stopped short mainly because of the loss prevention officers were promptly able to recognize individuals whom they suspected of a previous theft where shoplifters took merchandise without paying for it and ran out the fire exit, and called 911.

The authorities arrived at the store where the shoplifting was reportedly in progress. They located a black Toyota, with a woman in the driver’s seat, backed up to a set of emergency doors. Police made the calculated move by placing themselves outside the same fire exit that was used for the previous theft and that was pretty much all they had to do.

While the officers were interrogating the occupant of the car, officers standing at the emergency exit heard someone attempting to open the doors.

In rather comical turn of events, the two thieves with handful of stolen goods ran straight into the cops’ arms.

“You hear them trying to kick that door open from the inside, so these guys all standing there waiting. [The] door goes [sound effect of door opening, and] they're all standing there with all the TVs. Their hands are all like [officer mimics their hands stretched out, palms up], ‘Uh oh,’ drop it and try to take off and they [the other officers] just grab them,” said an officer, who was evidently amused with the encounter.

The two women were taken into custody for suspicion of theft, whereas the male suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of robbery, since police also found a seven-inch knife with him.

Moreover, the suspects were also allegedly responsible for another shoplifting incident at another Costco earlier that day. The stolen property is valued at $2,200.

Well, now this is a classic example of getting caught red-handed.

