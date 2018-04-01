Syracuse Frat Bros Pledged ‘Hatred In Their Hearts For N*****s, K***s’

“I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for n*****s, sp*cs and most importantly the f***ing k*k***s.”

An extremely disturbing video has emerged from Syracuse University’s Theta Tau fraternity, which has started a firestorm of controversy on campus. The members of the house were captured on video using sexist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and other offensive language.

According to the SU’s Daily Orange, members of the fraternity made oaths like, “I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for n*****s, sp*cs and most importantly the f***ing k*k***s.” One member also said to tell the “f***ing k***s to get in the f***ing showers” — a reference to the extermination of the Jewish people in Nazi gas chambers during the Holocaust. Other brothers made fun of people with disabilities, women and gays.

Several of the brothers participated in the demeaning act while others watched from the background, pretending to masturbate and perform oral sex.

University Chancellor Kent Syverud the fraternity has been suspended after the alarming video.

“There is absolutely no place at Syracuse University for behavior or language that degrades any individual or group’s race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender identity, disability or religious beliefs,” Syverud wrote in an email to students and faculty. “Upon confirming Theta Tau’s involvement, the university’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities immediately suspended the fraternity, effectively halting all activities.”

On Wednesday, students staged a protest outside the chancellor’s house and then marched their way to the campus chapel. They chanted “release the video” and “we’re tired of being sick and tired.”

Protesters make their way to Hendricks Chapel at Syracuse University https://t.co/zRuFxsqf1U — Ricky ''Reports'' Sayer (@RickyReports) April 18, 2018

At Chancellor Syverud’s house where students are protesting after discussions about the unreleased Theta Tau video pic.twitter.com/BwlCqlXzqn — Chris Libonati (@ChrisLibonati) April 18, 2018

Students enter Hendricks Chapel for a student run discussion regarding the news of Theta Tau and in support of #WheresTheVideoSU. pic.twitter.com/58PpQR2pur — allison ingrum (@allisoningrum) April 18, 2018

Theta Tau is not the first fraternity to be involved in racist, sexist behavior.

In 2015, Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity released slurs against women, Africa-Americans and Muslims, referring to the University of Chicago’s black student as “n*****s” and Muslims as “terrorists.” The Sigma Nu fraternity of Michigan State University created a scavenger hunt list, which included talking photos of women’s breasts, finding four Asian, with extra points for an “Asian baby.” Just 10 days ago, Lambda Chi Alpha at California Polytechnic State University was suspended after a member was photographed with a black-painted neck and face.

