Watch: Syrian Brothers, Ripped Apart By War, Reunited Ahead Of Hajj

Two brothers witnessed a miracle and were reunited after several years when they traveled to the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The ongoing war in Syria, which is now in its eighth year, has left millions of people displaced. Innumerable families have also been rendered apart and become part of the influx of refugees in European and Arab countries.

The same misfortune happened to the two brothers. According to news outlet Sabq, the two men were separated at the start of the Syrian war in 2011 when one of them was forcibly displaced from his home while the other stayed back.

The two were unable to meet each other for seven years. However, this year, when they both traveled to Mecca to perform the holy pilgrimage, Hajj, they were miraculously reunited.

A tear-jerking video of the two brothers’ reunion is now going viral on social media. One of the men was so overwhelmed that he fell down on his knees while greeting his brother. The two siblings hugged each other and wept in each other’s arms for long moments as others pilgrims gathered around them and congratulated them.

People on social media were also incredibly touched by the moving video.

“A story that represents millions of Syrians. God have mercy on the ones we lost without seeing and unite us with our people and loved ones,” said one Twitter user.

“I am crying,” another emotional person wrote.

Some people were left without any words.

“Thank God they saw each others. My eyes are tearing up,” a Twitter user said.

“The hug itself expressed their longing for each other. God compensate them for the years that passed,” said another social media user.

There are over 2 million people who attended Hajj this year. To find one’s loved ones in such an unbelievably huge crowd seems nothing less than an act of God.

