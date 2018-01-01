The World Through The Eyes Of Child Refugees' Drawings Is Devastating

War is never easy, disrupting millions of lives, but perhaps no one suffers as much as innocent children.

There are about 2.4 million Syrian refugee children spread over Middle East and Europe. They risk natural and societal elements every day and are at risk of becoming ill, malnourished, abused or exploited.

Reuters photographer Umit Bektas asked school-aged Syrian refugees to "please draw me something or write a few words on this piece of paper."

"It doesn't matter what it is," Bektas told the children.

What came out of his request were images of heartbreak.

