Target’s Father’s Day ‘Baby Daddy’ Cards Are Kind Of Racist

The customer found the only Father’s Day card featuring a black couple had the words “Baby Daddy” scrawled on it.

In an instance of total tone-deafness and insensitivity, Target supermarket sold Father’s Day cards with decidedly racial undertones.

Takeisha Saunders, a shopper at the store, was searching for the perfect card to give to her husband on Father’s Day. Naturally, she gravitated towards the greeting cards that would best represent her and her spouse. But what she found displayed on the shelves was totally tasteless and quite frankly, stupid.

The 35-year-old woman saw a card with a black couple kissing on its front page. But what was shocking were the words “Baby Daddy” emblazoned in bright pink across it.

For those who don’t know, the term “baby daddy” does not have nice connotations. It refers to the biological father of a woman’s child, one who is not married or in a long-term relationship with the woman and who is not parenting the child. Essentially, it means an irresponsible, neglectful, absent father.

In the American Greeting card’s context, it pushes the stereotype that black men do not like long-term commitments or relationships or have loose morals. However, the notion is wrong; there are plenty of black men who are wonderful fathers and loving husbands.

The card struck a particularly bad chord since it was the only Father’s Day card featuring a black couple.

“I saw this card and was surprised and disappointed. It was the only card that featured a black couple,” Saunders told BuzzFeed News. “My husband is not my baby daddy. I think many people who use the term are not aware of its actual definition so they said I was being overly sensitive and to get over it.”

A spokesman of the company later pointed out that the words “husband” and “father” were used inside of the card along with “Happy Father’s Day.”

"However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values," she said.

“Yeah it’s sweet on the inside but whomever created this card doesn’t know what it means,” Saunders added on Facebook.

However, some Target shoppers thought the cards were actually funny.

@Target I think y’all should sell as many baby daddy cards as you like. The people commenting don’t realize the market just wasn’t for them. It’s not just black families. ???? — Sara Ram (@druidanorth) June 13, 2018

Target got Baby Daddy cards for Fathers Day ?? — ? (@iamHURT_proof) June 11, 2018

Target has now removed the offending cards from its outlets. It has also issued an apology.

“We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target," Joshua Thomas, a spokesperson for Target, shared in a statement to Fox News. “We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores… We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”

