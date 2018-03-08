Taxpayers Paid $139,000 For Int. Secretary Ryan Zinke's Office Door

“The secretary was not aware of this contract but agrees that this is a lot of money for demo, install, materials and labor.”

President Donald Trump and his administration are known to waste taxpayer money in the most luxurious of ways.

After reports of EPA Chief Scott Pruitt flying either business or first-class for unspecified security reasons, costing taxpayer hundreds of dollars, it has now emerged the Interior Department spent $139,000 for a new door to be replaced in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s office.

The contract of construction of the door was given to Maryland-based firm Conquest Solutions LLC, which specializes in automation systems.

The contract summary available on the U.S. spending website describes the contract as “Secretary’s Door.”

The purchase of $139K door was confirmed by department spokeswoman Heather Swift who said it was part of a "decade-long modernization of the historic FDR-era building."

However, she said Zinke was unaware of the contract and the cost of the door.

“The secretary was not aware of this contract but agrees that this is a lot of money for demo, install, materials and labor. Between regulations that require historic preservation and outdated government procurement rules, the costs for everything from pencils to printing to doors is astronomical. This is a perfect example of why the secretary believes we need to reform procurement processes,” she said.

Although the contract summary states the amount was for a door, but it remains unclear if it included a single door or a set of doors because some reports claim the order included replacement of three sets of doors in Zinke’s office.

The pricey contract speaks volumes about the department’s hypocrisy.

On the one hand Zinke’s office purchased a door that cost thousands of dollars. On the other hand, the interior secretary suggested he wanted to shed workforce in his department by 4,000 employees citing budget cuts.

Zinke is also under scrutiny for questionable spending, where, in one instance, he reportedly spent thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to travel to and from Washington, D.C.

In another incident, he scheduled a $6,250 round-trip helicopter flight because he had to tour a battlefield, attend a boating industry roundtable and return just in time for a horseback ride with Pence.

