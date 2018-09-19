Taxpayers Paid $151,000 For FEMA Head's Unauthorized Travel: Report

Long released a statement in wake of the report and said he will take “full responsibility for any mistakes that were made by me or the agency.”

President Donald Trump and his administration are known to waste taxpayer money in the most luxurious of ways.

After it was revealed that several Trump aides used taxpayer money from flying business class to purchasing luxurious items, another aide with similar actions has come forward.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) head Brock Long spent thousands of dollars on unauthorized travel.

The FEMA head reportedly spent $151,000 to travel home to North Carolina and on family trip to Hawaii. Moreover, government vehicles were used to transport his family around the island where they attended both official and family events.

Long used $94,000 in salary costs, $55,000 in travel expenditures and $2,000 in maintenance-related costs.

That is not all, Long’s aide, Keith LaFoucade, reportedly destroyed all the evidence that proved the FEMA head had misused resources. The aide was later suspended.

Long’s official trip to Hawaii, in March 2017, reportedly coincided with a family vacation. However, it was later revealed that his official trip was never planned announced.

He conducted the meeting to discuss the Pacific Hurricane season and to discuss the false missile alarm that made residents nervous. However, the problem here is that at the time of the official visit, the hurricane season was three months away and the false alarm occurred two months earlier.

So, whether or not the official and family trip was totally coincidental, remains a question.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said she reviewed the matter and that she had ordered the FEMA head to pay back the government “as appropriate.” However, the amount of money Long will pay back is yet to be determined.

Long released a statement in wake of the report and said he will take “full responsibility for any mistakes that were made by me or the agency.”

He added he and Nielsen were “taking corrective action to prevent such mistakes from happening in the future.”

Earlier, Environmental Protection Agency’s Chief Scott Pruitt was under fire for flying either business or first-class for unspecified security reasons, costing taxpayer tens of thousands of dollars. Then a disclosure by the agency showed he spent more than $120,000 in taxpayer money for a trip to Italy.

The documents showed expenses by Pruitt and his entourage, which included food, commercial travel, hotel costs totaling $90,000 and security detail alone during the trip that cost more than $30,500.

After that, a report revealed Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price reportedly flew in private jets for five separate business trips despite the availability of much more cheaper commercial flights.

According to internal HHS documents, Price visited a resort in Maine to join a question-and-answer session with a healthcare industry CEO and New Hampshire and Pennsylvania to visit community health centers.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also planned for taxpayers to fund his honeymoon to Europe.

According to ABC News, Mnuchin requested a government jet to shepherd him and his new wife, Louise Linton, overseas for their romantic holiday at the phenomenal cost of approximately $25,000 per hour.

