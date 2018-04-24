Teacher Allegedly Sexually Abused A Child While Others Were At Recess

Hill has been accused of inappropriately touching the child and taking his photographs while other children were at recess.

We have arrested a 3rd grade teacher at Endeavor Hall for sexually abusing one of his students. We are concerned about the potential that there could be other victims. Kyle Hill worked at Endeavor Hall & was a student teacher at Timpanogos Elementary. Please call 801-840-4000. pic.twitter.com/6BWdmYxBIA — WVC Police (@WVCPD) April 24, 2018

Parents at a charter school in West Valley City, Utah, were shocked after a teacher was arrest over allegations of sexually abusing a 9-year-old student.

Thirty-three-year old Kyle Hill was arrested after one of his student’s parents complained the teacher had inappropriately touched the child and taken nude photos of him.

Hill had been teaching at Endeavor Hall for over three years.

According to West Valley Police Department’s released statement, investigators believe Hill photographed the child illegally on at least ten occasions.

Hill would allegedly take the photographs while other children were at recess.

The child also alleged Hill visited his house on April 21, with the intention of watching a movie, adding he gave his teacher a tour of the house.

"When [the boy] showed Mr. Hill his bedroom, Mr. Hill laid down on his bed. [The boy] said that Mr. Hill had come over to watch Harry Potter, but that they never actually watched it. [The boy] explained that Mr. Hill spoke to [the boy] about the movies Braveheart and Deadpool. Mr. Hill reportedly talked about what he did during the sex scenes in each movie," a probable cause statement said.

Hill has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one account of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 accounts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Jeanie Bigham, whose daughter was also in Hill’s class, said the reports made her sick and she feared for her child’s safety.

“It is my fear because so many people trusted him, and he was loved,” Bigham said. She is planning on taking her daughter to a therapist. “I fear that some children may have put too much trust into someone very scary.”

The police fear there may be other victims since Hill had previously taught at the Timpanogos Elementary in Provo also. The statement released via the Twitter account of the West Valley police urged people to come forward and contact then if they know of any other child abuse victims.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: West Valley Police Department