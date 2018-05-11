Teacher Tells Students To Throw Rocks At Classmate For Misbehaving

Another teacher who reported the incident, and has since quit her job, took video as it was happening. She sent her footage to the police in an email.

Teacher told students to throw rocks at child to teach lesson, police say: https://t.co/3BQkmf3LaQ pic.twitter.com/yZMUB9aLvb — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 11, 2018

Disturbing video footage shows toddlers throwing rocks at another little boy following instruction from their teacher to do so.

An educator at Teach N Tend Daycare located in Forrest City, Arkansas, alerted police in late April after seeing one of her colleagues tell students to throw rocks at a 4-year-old who would not sit down as he was told.

The teacher recounted that she and other staff members were outside with the children when she noticed another teacher telling one of her students to sit down. The boy allegedly picked up a handful of rocks and threw them on the ground in defiance.

The boy’s teacher then proceeded to tell other kids to toss rocks at him to teach him a lesson. Of course, the toddlers did as they were directed and about half a dozen children began pelting the boy with rocks.

The teacher who reported the incident, and has since quit her job, took video as it was happening. She sent her footage to the police in an email.

One officer who watched the video wrote in a report: “I observed approximately six toddlers throwing rocks at a white male toddler. The toddler is kneed down covering his face crying. A background voice says, 'He'll learn to stop, OK that's enough.'"

The teacher accused of this disgusting act was questioned by police and told them that the children threw rocks often, but she didn’t remember specifically telling anyone to throw rocks at another student.

However, the footage seems to refute her statement, particularly considering that an adult voice can be heard saying “he’ll learn to stop.”

According to a Fox 13 Memphis reporter who went to the child care facility to investigate the incident, the owner defended the teacher in question, maintaining that the former staff member who filed the complaint is just a disgruntled ex-employee.

Despite the teacher’s denial, parents should take action to get the woman removed from the day care, or at the very least, take their kids out of her class en masse in solidarity. Based on her alleged conduct, she is the one who needs to be taught a lesson.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Pixabay, PublicDomainPictures