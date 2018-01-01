Teacher Makes 'White Power' Sign In Snapchat Video

“What do we do when young people she works with decide to follow her lead and put up their fist and start saying 'white power' to one another?”

A white woman was seen giving a raising fist and saying “white power” in a Snapchat video that has since gone viral creating a furor online.

Stephanie Cuevas is a teacher and cheerleading coach at Lynn English High School in Lynn, Massachusetts. She reportedly posted the 11-second video on her Snapchat where she was raising her fist in the air while saying “white power.”

Jarod Dennis, former football coach of the school who has worked with Cuevas when she was appointed the league secretary, brought attention to the video.

“I'm like, 'Is this serious right here?' Unfortunately, she did it on social media. There's interracial kids, there's Asian kids, there's black kids on the team. It's just unacceptable. You can't do that,” he said.

The school where the woman works said the action was inappropriate and that they have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The video went viral and was later uploaded on Facebook and Twitter where it sparked a debate. Many criticized the teacher’s action and called her racist whereas others defended her and said she is married to a Hispanic man.

Cuevas herself took to Facebook, apologized and took responsibility of the incident.

“I was making fun of myself in the video because that's my personality! And for the record, I'm white power, black power, Mexican power, and human race power period,” she said.

President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP said Cuevas must be held accountable in order to serve as an example.

“What do we do when young people she works with decide to follow her lead and put up their fist and start saying 'white power' to one another? Because we're not just talking about an average citizen who goes about her life. We're talking about a leader in our community." she said.

