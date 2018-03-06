Teachers Correct Betsy Devos' Claim About Modern Classrooms

President Donald Trump’s education secretary took to Twitter to claim that public schools do not innovate, prompting a series of public school teachers to respond.

President Donald Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, might want to check in with public school teachers in the future before making unsubstantiated claims.

On Twitter, DeVos shared a stock image of a classroom that was supposedly set in 2018, asking followers if that looked familiar.

Claiming that our public school system hasn’t moved away from the industrial era, DeVos appeared to suggest that it’s time for a real change.

Does this look familiar? Students lined up in rows. A teacher in front of a blackboard. Sit down; don’t talk; eyes up front. Wait for the bell. Walk to the next class. Everything about our lives has moved beyond the industrial era. But American education largely hasn’t. #SXSWEDU pic.twitter.com/kyy2r7bTud — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) March 6, 2018

But teachers who appear to serve the public sector did not agree with DeVos’ rendition of a modern-day classroom. And to prove their point, they shared images of their own classrooms.

In no time, her tweet had received dozens of replies. Some were combative, telling the education secretary that she ought to do her homework before making accusations. Other teachers were polite, even inviting the official to come visit the schools where they teach.

No. It doesn't look familiar. THIS is what public school looks like. pic.twitter.com/OYYrXvIRq2 — LPG (@puckettgarcia) March 7, 2018

And it sometimes looks like THIS. pic.twitter.com/pnpf5LXmey — LPG (@puckettgarcia) March 7, 2018

Don’t you know that stock photos aren’t real? How many classrooms have you visited in the past year? Classrooms don’t look like that anymore. Students don’t work like that anymore. I would think that as Sec of Edu you would be celebrating us, not putting us down. #Bye pic.twitter.com/GPDr1aS7vp — Teresa Hurtado (@MissHurtad0KISD) March 6, 2018

It doesn’t look familiar at all. Have YOU even looked in a public school classroom in the last 10 years? pic.twitter.com/fLz7RZenYt — Rae Malenda (@iteachgifted2) March 7, 2018

Nope, this doesn't look familiar to me at all. And I spend every day in a public school.



You're welcome to visit anytime. pic.twitter.com/VJmTlgVqw9 — Jenny Garwood (@luckeyfrog) March 7, 2018

Come visit our school and classroom! We spend 75% of our day in small-groups, independent reading, researching our interests, learning about the world, and engaged in play. We love learning in hands-on ways and would welcome you any day! pic.twitter.com/iN9plwTbJ5 — Ms. Wintuska (@MsWsClassroom) March 6, 2018

Actually, your stock photos looks unfamiliar. In my classroom, and many others (that you probably don’t know about) students are the agents of their own learning and often are the ones up in front of the class teaching and learning with each other. pic.twitter.com/M02YzBBMmJ — Alex Brown (@AlexBrown15) March 7, 2018

Whether DeVos truly believes that public schools are frozen in time or not, it’s obvious she wasn’t expecting this type of reaction.

We wonder if she learned her lesson and if she will be checking in with these teachers in the future before she makes another one of these claims.