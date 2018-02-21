Teachers' Response To Trump's Call To Arm Teachers: #ArmMeWith Books

Yet educators seem to overwhelmingly reject this notion and instead are calling for other resources from pencils and books to common sense gun legislation.

In the wake of the devastating Florida school shooting, President Donald Trump called for teachers to be armed, and educators agree — except they want to be equipped with books, supplies, and tougher gun laws — not firearms.

Even before Trump made the outrageous suggestion, educators already launched the #ArmMeWith movement on social media after the mass shooting reignited the debate to arm teachers.

Teachers Olivia Bertels and Brittany Wheaton started the hashtag to counter the proposal by lawmakers that arming teachers will keep schools safe.

"The vast majority of school personnel are uninterested in carrying a weapon into a building full of hundreds or thousands of children each day, and those desires are not being reflected in the tone-deaf suggestions being made by lawmakers as a solution to America's gun problem,” Bertels told Newsweek.

After the listening session with shooting survivors where Trump made the remark to arm teachers, Trump clarified on Thursday tweeting he “never said ‘give teachers guns’” and that he was considering “giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers,” about 20 percent of teachers.

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Yet educators seem to overwhelmingly reject this notion and instead are calling for other resources from pencils and books to common sense gun legislation.

#armmewith #throwthemout A post shared by @ girlreactioncrafts on Feb 22, 2018 at 5:49pm PST

“#armmewithcommon sense gun laws…I DON’T WANT TO TAKE YOUR GUNS...I simply don’t want my students or your children to have easy access to fatal weapons,” a school teacher in Lincoln, Nebraska, wrote in a viral Instagram post that said she wanted to keep her “classroom from becoming the scene of America's next mass shooting".

As solutions are continuously tossed around as to how to eradicate America’s gun violence epidemic, arming teachers is a naïve idea that doesn’t do much in actually stopping mass shootings from occurring.

The idea that a bad guy with a gun can be stopped with a good guy with a gun has been statistically proven to not prevent gun violence, but actually escalate it. In fact, studies have demonstrated that an increased presence of guns in a community or home causes more gun-related incidents like homicide and suicide rather than prevent them.

Lawmakers are taking the right steps by thinking about how to reduce gun violence, but their thinking is warped when they are asking how to stop a shooting when it happens rather than preventing one from ever occurring in the first place.