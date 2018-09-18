Ted Cruz: Shem Jean Amber ‘Found Himself Murdered’ In His Apartment

“The individual ... was at home in his apartment and found himself murdered,” Cruz said, calling the shooting a “tragic situation.”

My God. @TedCruz literally just said that #BothamJean "found himself murdered" (WTF does that even mean) and that nobody should be "quick to blame" the officer!



Really?



BOTHAM WAS IN HIS OWN FUCKING HOME. https://t.co/NApDzgLsZC — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 18, 2018

The fatal shooting of a black man at the hands of an off duty cop received widespread backlash.

Amber Guyger was charged with manslaughter for killing Botham Shem Jean after she apparently mistook his apartment for hers and opened fire. The cop claimed the door was left ajar. It was later revealed that was quite impossible.

Since then, people have called for her firing, including Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).

“There has to be a full accounting for how young black men continue to be killed in this country without accountability, without justice, without these full investigations, without respecting their civil rights,” O’Rourke said. “This cannot continue.”

According to Senate hopeful, the only apt way to deal with the shooting is to fire Guyger.

“I don’t understand, given the actions, how anyone can come to any other conclusion,” he said.

O’Rourke’s Republican opponent, Ted Cruz, however, had a rather weird take on a pretty much straight-forward case.

“I don’t think we should jump to any conclusions,” the senator said. “It may have been just a horrific misunderstanding.”

In a bid to what can only be construed as an attempt to contradict O’Rourke at all costs, Cruz made an even absurd statement.

“The individual ... was at home in his apartment and found himself murdered,” Cruz said, calling the shooting a “tragic situation.”

How one “finds” themselves “murdered,” is a mystery that apparently only Cruz can solve. The statement only looks to belittle the enormity of cases of police brutality, especially when a black youth is involved.

Even though, Cruz said Guyger “may have been in the wrong. She’s facing legal proceedings, and if a jury of her peers concludes that she behaved wrongly, then she’ll face the consequences,” it still is an ridiculous stance to take.

Guyger, in her explanation, said he room was completely dark at the time she fired. It was only after the officer turned on the lights that she realized she was in the wrong apartment which was one floor below her own apartment.

Jean’s family remembered him as a loving brother, son and a hard worker.

"Mainly, I will remember his advice. I would do stupid stuff at times and he would tell me what I needed to hear, even though it might hurt me, even though I might cry. He was real. He was down to earth,” said his brother Brandt Jean.

His mother, Alison, said, “Somebody has to be crazy not to realize that they walked into the wrong apartment. He’s a bachelor. Things are different inside and if you try your key and it doesn’t work, that should make you realize you’re at the wrong apartment. Every door for each apartment is also numbered.”

Read More Ted Cruz Proves That He Is Worse Than Donald Trump

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts