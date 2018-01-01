Ted Cruz Slams Dem Challenger For Backing NFL Protests Against Racism

"When Beto O’Rourke says he can’t think of anything more American (than players taking a knee), well I got to tell you, I can."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) went after his Democratic rival, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, for supporting NFL players protesting against racism and police brutality.

“When Beto O’Rourke says he can’t think of anything more American (than players taking a knee), well I got to tell you, I can,” Cruz remarked at a campaign stop in Corpus Christi, Texas.

O'Rourke had previously stated that there's nothing more American than players peacefully protesting for their rights.

"And so non-violently, peacefully, while the eyes of this country are watching these games, they take a knee to bring our attention and our focus to this problem to ensure that we fix it," O'Rourke said at a Houston event.

"That is why they are doing it. And I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully, standing up, or taking a knee, for or your rights, anytime, anywhere, in any place."

In response, Cruz suggested service members saluting the flag is more American than not standing up for the anthem.

Texas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in nearly thirty years. However, this time around, O'Rourke is reportedly gaining ground. In fact, according to a recent poll by Quinnipiac University, Cruz could possibly lose this year.

Consequently, Cruz has doubled down on his attacks against his opponent, even going as far [read:l ow] as making fun of his name in March.

