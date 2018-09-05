© Reuters, Chris Wattie

Cruz: Dems Want Texas To Be Like ‘Tofu, Silicon, Dyed-Hair’ California

by
Shafaq Naveed
"They want us to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair," said Sen. Ted Cruz at a Texas campaign rally.

Ted Cruz

At a campaign rally in Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz said that Democrats are raising dollars worth millions just to transform Texas into California with its “tofu, silicon and dyed hair.”

"We are seeing tens of millions of dollars flooding into the state of Texas from liberals all over the country who desperately want to turn the state of Texas blue," Cruz said. "They want us to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair."

The Republican stereotyped California and then mentioned his wife from the blue state, Heidi Cruz, was "a California vegetarian."

"She's wonderful, but I brought her to the great state of Texas," he said. What he did not mention was if his wife ate tofu.

Cruz will challenge Democratic opponent Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke in the November midterms. However, polls taken before the midterm show the competition between the two contenders is fierce as O’Rourke has continued to gain momentum in a state that is generally favored by the GOP. According to a poll published by Emerson College last month, Cruz only had a 1-point advantage, which could easily fall within that poll’s margin of error.

People on social media couldn’t make sense of Cruz’s dyed-hair comments because his own hair has been really gray at times before he colored them. According to a college year book, his wife was also a brunette.

Others thought the senator was talking about breast implants when he mentioned silicon and not Silicon Valley.

Suffice to say people on Twitter bashed Cruz over his stereotypical statement that implied of nothing but hate, highlighting differences between Texas and California.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Chris Wattie

