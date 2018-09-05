Cruz: Dems Want Texas To Be Like ‘Tofu, Silicon, Dyed-Hair’ California

"They want us to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair," said Sen. Ted Cruz at a Texas campaign rally.

At a campaign rally in Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz said that Democrats are raising dollars worth millions just to transform Texas into California with its “tofu, silicon and dyed hair.”

"We are seeing tens of millions of dollars flooding into the state of Texas from liberals all over the country who desperately want to turn the state of Texas blue," Cruz said. "They want us to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair."

The Republican stereotyped California and then mentioned his wife from the blue state, Heidi Cruz, was "a California vegetarian."

"She's wonderful, but I brought her to the great state of Texas," he said. What he did not mention was if his wife ate tofu.

Cruz will challenge Democratic opponent Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke in the November midterms. However, polls taken before the midterm show the competition between the two contenders is fierce as O’Rourke has continued to gain momentum in a state that is generally favored by the GOP. According to a poll published by Emerson College last month, Cruz only had a 1-point advantage, which could easily fall within that poll’s margin of error.

People on social media couldn’t make sense of Cruz’s dyed-hair comments because his own hair has been really gray at times before he colored them. According to a college year book, his wife was also a brunette.

Others thought the senator was talking about breast implants when he mentioned silicon and not Silicon Valley.

Suffice to say people on Twitter bashed Cruz over his stereotypical statement that implied of nothing but hate, highlighting differences between Texas and California.

Has he seen the woman in Texas? — Sherri Shaw (@Sherrishaw14) September 8, 2018

Or ever watched an episode of Dallas? — Carolyn Boyle (@accidntlmystic) September 8, 2018

Dear @tedcruz,

I’m a Texas Woman. I got my roots done yesterday. Voting for Beto. Thanks!

Love,Kirsten — Reverend Kirsten Hancock (@KirstenLHancock) September 9, 2018

Californians are welcome in Texas anytime. It's Cruz we don't have any use for. — Better Than This Michele (@UnimpressedTX) September 8, 2018

Thanks! Right back at ya...come to Cali and see some sights. pic.twitter.com/ubXUZQ9sFm — Debbs (@Montana2Rice4Ev) September 9, 2018

California is horrible, don't go there... pic.twitter.com/ciDMlaqV9q — RJ Gadz (@RalfusJ) September 9, 2018

I’m one of exactly two women in my 60-person office - in downtown Austin - who doesn’t dye her hair. — Mary Lou Sheridan (@mlsheridan) September 9, 2018

Texas is more like silicone and bleached hair with chicken fried steak. I can say this, I'm a native. Texas would be extremely fortunate to have @BetoORourke represent them in the Senate and it's why I'm working to elect him. — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) September 9, 2018

Hate to break it to Ted, but Houston and Dallas are neck and neck with CA for silicon and dyed hair. — Alt_Whitehouse IT (@AltWhitehouseIT) September 9, 2018

I guess he never heard of Texas Instruments. — SophieCT (@SophieInCT) September 8, 2018

He forgot legalized marijuana, thriving economy and oh yeah, movie stars, baby! — Demassie Hill (@demassie2) September 8, 2018

You forgot this pic.twitter.com/8eLHgNU3mI — Sassy Pants (@sassinyourpants) September 9, 2018

Tofu ?

Silicon ?

Dyed Hair ? pic.twitter.com/CRWgw3K2fW — beto for TX! (@patysq73) September 9, 2018

I love the smell of GOP desperation in the morning. — ?? (@jaytay777) September 8, 2018

Most tofu is now produced from American-grown soy. Why would @tedCruz attack American farmers like that? — (((David Lytle))) (@davitydave) September 9, 2018

