Ted Cruz Chased Out of DC Restaurant: ‘We Believe Survivors!

“I know that you're very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh ... Do you believe survivors, sir?" said a protester to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) while he attempted to dine with his wife.

Sexual assault survivor questioned Cruz during disruption at fancy Washington DC restaurant. Cruz ignores her. #CancelKavanaughpic.twitter.com/bbtQ8TqE4H — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Just a couple of months ago, several high-profile officials of the Trump administration were confronted by protesters while they attempted to dine in restaurants across the country.

Back then, it was the malicious “zero-tolerance” policy that drove activists to remind these officials they couldn’t dine in peace while hundreds of immigrant families languished after being forcefully separated.

However, just recently, another Republican got their dinner plans interrupted – and it was not because of the contentious family separation policy.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was forced out of a Washington, D.C., restaurant by activists denouncing his friendship with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is currently at the center of maelstrom of sexual assault allegations.

The incident, which was documented and posted by an account called “smashracismDC” on Twitter, showed Cruz and his wife being chased out of the restaurant by protesters chanting “We believe survivors!”

"I'd love to talk with you about Brett Kavanaugh tonight," said a woman to Cruz.

"I'm a constituent. Love to know what your vote is going to be tonight," she added. "I know that you're very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh ... Do you believe survivors, sir?"

“God bless you, ma’am,” Cruz responded.

At one point, a man told the Texas senator that Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat challenger running against him in November, is “way hotter” than him. Another asked if he would “confirm [his] best friend Brett Kavanaugh?”

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!”



Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony.



Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanughpic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

With the midterms just around the corner and sexual misconduct allegations swirling around Kavanaugh, political stakes are high for Cruz who, along with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, sits on the judiciary committee.

The incident in question was latest in series of protests waged against the Republican senator for his unflagging support for Kavanaugh, who in 1982 allegedly held down a woman with his hand on her mouth to drown her protests. The alleged victim, Christine Blasey Ford, currently a professor at Palo Alto University in California, recently went public with her accusations.

Soon after, a second woman came forward and accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were at Yale University. In a report by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer, Kavanaugh’s former classmate at Yale, Deborah Ramirez, alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party during the academic year 1983-1984.

Ever since Kavanaugh's character came under withering attack, Cruz has carefully chosen his words and let other senators take the lead on endorsing the president’s Supreme Court nominee.

Regardless, protesters aren’t letting Cruz off the hook that easily.

Earlier this week, survivors of sexual assault gathered outside Cruz’s office in Austin, Texas, to declare their support for the women who have accused Kavanaugh of misconduct in the 1980s.

Sexual assault survivors protest Kavanaugh outside Ted Cruz's officehttps://t.co/ubSi5g1UlWpic.twitter.com/gFmVFJ20JR — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) September 25, 2018

Read More A Second Kavanaugh Accuser Just Came Forward And GOP Knew About Her

Banner Image Credits: Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images