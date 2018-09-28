Ted Cruz Laments Kavanaugh Won’t Be Able To Coach Girls In Basketball

“He has loved coaching girls basketball, coaching his daughters in basketball. And he mentioned he may never coach again.”

Amid multiple allegations of sexual assault against Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, all Ted Cruz was concerned about was how Brett Kavanaugh’s future as a Harvard professor and girls’ basketball coach will suffer from the accusations.

The Texas senator expressed grief in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee while defending Kavanaugh, the man who has been accused of harassing and sexually assaulting women.

Cruz also maintained that even if Kavanaugh is confirmed as the judge for the Supreme Court, his family will have to deal with a lot of pressure from the society as a result of all the allegations that are dismissed as “sensational” and “ludicrous” by the senator.

“Judge Kavanaugh has two young daughters, a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old,” Cruz said. “For the rest of their lives, their daughters will go to school, will interact with people, many of whom are convinced their father is a rapist.”

He also said that the SCOTUS’ nominee may never have a future in teaching and coaching basketball at the Harvard Law School because of these accusations. Ignoring the reality, Cruz also claimed that Kavanaugh’s testimony was one of the most “poignant testimony.”

“It is entirely possible those on the left would say we don’t want someone we believe to be a rapist ever teaching again,” Cruz said.

“[Judge Kavanaugh] also talked about how much he has loved coaching girls’ basketball, coaching his daughters in basketball. And he mentioned he may never coach again.”

“It might well be in this tribalized, partisan-divided world that the parents of the other girls say, ‘No, we don’t want him as a coach anymore.’ Our words and actions have consequences,” he added.

Cruz defending Kavanaugh, who was accused by Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, of sexually them while he was a youth, is not surprising. That is what most of the Republicans have been doing.

Earlier, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham lashed out at the Democrats while defending the allegations against Trump’s SCOTUS nominee. Graham even threatened the Democrats in case they don’t confirm the judge.

People on Twitter slammed Cruz for trying to save Kavanaugh’s reputation.

Cry me a river. He and his nasty friends used their senior yearbook to claim they’d all had sex with a specific girl, making her look bad. He’s been caught lying on multiple occasions and I couldn’t really care less what he thinks about anything. — Laura (@lmagoon) September 28, 2018

Coaching org’s have a higher bar to entry than the US Supreme Court. Or the presidency. — Phineas J. Rocketdump (@thewolfcamp) September 28, 2018

Confirming him without fully investigating is going to cause collateral damage all over the country but sure let’s be concerned about if a possible sexual predator might not ever coach girls basketball again. #MAGA — ??Mandy?? #BetoForTexas (@BlueNorthTexan) September 28, 2018

Guess what, Ted @SenTedCruz -- basketball coaches, churchgoers, and judges can all be abusers. Kavanaugh does not have the temperament, integrity, or honesty to be a Supreme Court Judge. #NoKavanaugh #BetoForTexas — Furious Texan ???????? (@twirpy) September 28, 2018

Ted Cruz says the accusations are a dark cloud over Kavanaugh that will haunt his family forever, but says the committee shouldn't do anything more to find the facts that he's confident would save his reputation. What? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 28, 2018

Like most of his colleagues, he is not using words to describe an objective reality. He is using them as an invocation of immunity from consequence. — Brenden (@0youngbs) September 28, 2018

Is Ted Cruz really comparing what Dr. Ford has lived through to Kavanaugh possibly not being able to coach basketball anymore? #DelayTheVote — Meagan V Voorhees (@megvovo) September 28, 2018

