Ted Cruz Laments Kavanaugh Won’t Be Able To Coach Girls In Basketball

by
Shafaq Naveed
“He has loved coaching girls basketball, coaching his daughters in basketball. And he mentioned he may never coach again.”

 

 

Amid multiple allegations of sexual assault against Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, all Ted Cruz was concerned about was how Brett Kavanaugh’s future as a Harvard professor and girls’ basketball coach will suffer from the accusations.

The Texas senator expressed grief in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee while defending Kavanaugh, the man who has been accused of harassing and sexually assaulting women.

Cruz also maintained that even if Kavanaugh is confirmed as the judge for the Supreme Court, his family will have to deal with a lot of pressure from the society as a result of all the allegations that are dismissed as “sensational” and “ludicrous” by the senator.

“Judge Kavanaugh has two young daughters, a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old,” Cruz said. “For the rest of their lives, their daughters will go to school, will interact with people, many of whom are convinced their father is a rapist.”

He also said that the SCOTUS’ nominee may never have a future in teaching and coaching basketball at the Harvard Law School because of these accusations. Ignoring the reality, Cruz also claimed that Kavanaugh’s testimony was one of the most “poignant testimony.”

“It is entirely possible those on the left would say we don’t want someone we believe to be a rapist ever teaching again,” Cruz said.

“[Judge Kavanaugh] also talked about how much he has loved coaching girls’ basketball, coaching his daughters in basketball. And he mentioned he may never coach again.”

“It might well be in this tribalized, partisan-divided world that the parents of the other girls say, ‘No, we don’t want him as a coach anymore.’ Our words and actions have consequences,” he added.

Cruz defending Kavanaugh, who was accused by Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, of sexually them while he was a youth, is not surprising.  That is what most of the Republicans have been doing.

Earlier, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham lashed out at the Democrats while defending the allegations against Trump’s SCOTUS nominee. Graham even threatened the Democrats in case they don’t confirm the judge.

People on Twitter slammed Cruz for trying to save Kavanaugh’s reputation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

