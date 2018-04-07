Ted Nugent: ‘Rabid Coyotes' Democrats Should Be Shot On Sight

Ted Nugent compared multiple groups he actively resists to "rabid coyotes," adding that you "keep your gun handy" to shoot them on sight.

A discussion on gun control was held between right-wing radio host Alex Jones and gun fanatic Ted Nugent – and it went exactly as one would expect it to.

Considering the former is President Donald Trump’s favorite conspiracy theorist and the latter a board member of National Rifle Association (NRA), it is not surprising the conversation was along the lines of using guns to shut up their opponents.

Nugent, a rock guitarist, compared Democrats to "rabid coyotes" in a seemingly casual interview with Jones, the InfoWars host.

The two were discussing the contentious and unprecedented calls for restricting the sales of firearms when Jones said he wanted to know why liberals and the left want to ban firearms.

“Don’t ask why. Just know that evil, dishonesty, and scam artists have always been around and that right now they’re liberal, they’re Democrat, they’re [Republicans in name only], they’re Hollywood, they’re fake news, they’re media, they’re academia, and they’re half of our government, at least,”said Nugent.

"So come to that realization," he continued. "There are rabid coyotes running around, you don't wait till you see one to go get your gun, keep your gun handy. And every time you see one, shoot one."

Nugent’s inflammatory remarks came just one week after he vilely accused the student survivors of February’s Parkland school shooting of having “no soul.”

It is ironic that Nugent, a hunting enthusiast, would make such an outrageous suggestion of shooting someone when he once called for a decrease in “hateful rhetoric” after the shooting of congressional Republicans during a baseball practice last year.

"I cannot and will not and I encourage even my friends, slash, enemies on the left, in the Democrat and liberal world, that we have got to be civil to each other," he told 77 WABC at the time.

It is absolutely despicable that Nugent is going around spewing death threats just after mocking children who survived the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Schools and yet remains an honored guest of the White House.

Amongst other things, people didn’t shy from calling him a “lunatic” on Twitter.

Ted, Ted, Ted, watch what you say. You and Alex Jones can spend a long time together as bunk mates behind bars. https://t.co/V0iFRTVAsU — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) April 8, 2018

Dear @FBI



This lunatic is threatening a large number people in the US, and I understand he is the owner of a large number of firearms.#SeeSomethingSaySomething



"Ted Nugent likens Democrats to 'rabid coyotes' that should be shot on sight." https://t.co/YeXZs2y1qN — Gloria Bernstein (@GloriaBB2) April 8, 2018

Ted Nugent is not a conservative, a libertarian or a patriot; he talks like an extremist militant who hates his country, its system of laws & its people. His vile threats are a disgrace & all decent people should denounce & marginalize all who follow him. https://t.co/FeU0BDsjkD — Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) April 8, 2018

