After Teen Rapes Girl, Friends Knock On Door Asking For A 'Turn'

A teenage boy in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, threatened and raped a 16-year-old girl. When he was done, his friends knocked on the door, asking for a "turn."

A 17-year-old teenage boy is being charged with raping a 16-year-old girl he met through Snapchat and threatening her with a gun, along with his friends.

Joshua Allen Hughes is accused of committing criminal sexual conduct against the girl who alleged the rape. He’s also being charged with pointing and presenting a firearm against the girl during the same incident, which took place June 6 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Hughes and two friends picked up the girl after the two had been talking over Snapchat. They drove her to a separate residence, where Hughes and the girl went to a bedroom alone.

The two kissed in the room, but the girl had told Hughes she didn’t want to have sexual contact. He forced her to do so against her consent, according to the girl.

Afterward, Hughes’ two friends banged on the door, telling him to unlock it so they could have their "turn" with the teenage girl. She ran away from the room and went to the garage, where the three boys then taunted her with verbal assaults, pointing their guns at her while doing so until she was able to call someone to get her away from the situation.

It’s fortunate that the girl was able to get out of that situation. The toxic masculinity that exists among some young men and boys in America needs to be confronted and repudiated whenever it’s evident.

Beyond that, young men need to be taught what toxic masculinity means, and why it is wrong — otherwise, we risk seeing this criminal behavior being perpetuated.

