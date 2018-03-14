Teens Get Corporal Punishment For Protesting Against Gun Violence

Three teenagers at the school in central Arkansas were allegedly physically smacked for participating in the gun control walkout.

My kid and two other students walked out of their rural, very conservative, public school for 17 minutes today. They were given two punishment options. They chose corporal punishment. This generation is not playing around. #walkout — Jerusalem Greer (@JerusalemGreer) March 14, 2018

A rural, conservative public school in central Arkansas didn’t want its student to participate in the student walkout, so it allegedly decided to physically punish them.

Students demonstrated in various schools throughout the country, honoring the victims of the Parkland school massacre, demanding stricter gun reform.

However, three teenagers from the Greenbrier Public School in Greenbrier, Arkansas, were punished for participating in the walkout protesting gun violence. According to Jerusalem J. Greer, whose 17-year-old son attended the rural school, her kid was “smacked,” but she was still proud of this generation for taking speaking out against violence.

Yep. They could chose in school suspension or this. They choose this and we supported their choice. — Jerusalem Greer (@JerusalemGreer) March 15, 2018

She explained the school called the corporal punishment, “swats.”

Yep. Swats. They call them "swats". — Jerusalem Greer (@JerusalemGreer) March 14, 2018

The school board was apparently “authorizes the use of corporal punishment to be administered in accordance with this policy by the Superintendent or his/her designated staff members who are required to have a state-issued license as a condition of their employment,” stated the Greenbrier Public School’s official policy.

According to the policy, the students are “given an explanation of the reasons for the punishment and be given an opportunity to refute the charges administered privately, i.e. out of the sight and hearing of other students.”

So they can either chose to get spanked or change their opinion.

Even though corporal punishment was banned four years back in 31 states, 19 states still allow schools to use this form of conventional punishment.

Wylie Greer was one of the students who got punished. He explained how his decision of walking out was insulted and degraded by many other students and when he finally walked out, two other students joined in.

“We sat outside the front of the building and were approached first by the principal, who asked us ‘if he could help us’ and ‘if we understood that there would be consequences.’ After we answered affirmatively, he went back inside. A few minutes passed and the dean-of-students approached us. He asked what we were doing. We told him that we were protesting gun violence. He told us to go inside. We refused,” he said.

“After the 17 minutes had passed, we re-entered the building and went to our classes. Over the next two hours, all three of us were called individually to talk with the dean-of-students. He offered us two choices of punishment, both of which had to be approved by our parents. We would either suffer two ‘swats’ from a paddle or two days of in-school suspension. All three of us chose the paddling, with the support of our parents,” Greer continued.

The teenager then explained how he was punished.

“I received my punishment during 6th period. The dean-of-students carried it out while the assistant principal witnessed. The punishment was not dealt with malice or cruelty, in fact, I have the utmost respect for all the adults involved. They were merely doing their job as the school board and school policy dictated. The ‘swats’ were not painful or injuring. It was nothing more than a temporary sting on my thighs. The dean-of-students did stress however that not all punishments like this ended this way. I believe that corporal punishment has no place in schools, even if it wasn’t painful to me. The idea that violence should be used against someone who was protesting violence as a means to discipline them is appalling. I hope that this is changed, in Greenbrier, and across the country,” he said.

Schools need to talk about gun reforms to stop violence in school and not promote an even alarming situation with such punishments.

