Teen Rescued After 12 Hours Stuck In LA Sewer System

A 13-year-old boy has been rescued after falling into a drainage pipe, being swept away by a river of sewage, and spending 12 hours in the labyrinthine underground sewer system of Los Angeles.

For anyone, let alone a child, this must have been a harrowing experience.

The boy, Jesse Hernandez, told KNBC-TV, “I was praying to God to help me and to not die. It was all quiet. You could just hear the water running through and you couldn’t see anything. It was dark.”

And the fact that he survived appears to have been a stroke of miraculous luck. Hernandez was lost within the maze-like sewer system, swept far away from where he had initially fallen in. According to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey, who spoke to Fox News, the odds of finding someone in such a scenario are “slim.”

Humphrey said, “The odds were not in his favor, and many would call it miraculous. He has tremendous inner strength…It's obvious he's not a quitter.”

In order to survive, Hernandez says he found a pocket of breathable air among the sewage while waiting for rescuers to arrive. Firefighters discovered a hand print on a sewer pipe which lead them to the boy.

While these kind of "boy falls into well" stories are rare, and thus parents should not live in fear that their child is at risk for such accidents, it's certainly amazing that Hernandez survived and his family is surely grateful for the rescue team's efforts.

