Teen Wearing White Supremacist Shirt Has Guns Seized

An Illinois teenager was spotted wearing clothing that publicized his support for a white supremacist group. Now, he's facing justice for owning illegal guns.

Authorities apprehended five guns from a teenager who was seen wearing clothing promoting a white supremacist group.

Jakub Zak, 19, was seen at College of Lake County in Illinois wearing a T-shirt promoting the group Patriot Front. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the organization “is a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it solely to them.”

They also “[espouse] racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ‘ethnic and cultural origins’ of their European ancestors.”

Following an anonymous tip, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Vernon Hills police learned that Zak had five semi-automatic guns without possessing a valid firearm owner's identification (FOID) card. Since they also failed to identify anyone else with a FOID sharing the teen’s address, all weapons along with four boxes of ammunition, empty firearm magazines, and other firearm parts were seized. Zak reportedly relinquished possession of the seized items.

The teenager was eventually charged with counts of unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card, all misdemeanors.

The weapons are now being investigated to check whether they have been involved in any prior crimes, and on Monday, court filings show, motions for discovery and speedy trial were filed.

Zak is a registered student at College of Lake County but is no longer on campus, the school’s director for public relations, Anne O’Connell, said. The school is also conducting an investigation into this incident.

While it’s still early to tell if the anonymous tip helped to prevent a shooting, it’s clear that the teen following radical groups such as the Patriot Front had access to illegal weapons and ammunition. And that thought alone should be enough to scare anyone concerned for their safety in the school he used to attend.

Hopefully, this incident will help local schools and authorities to look further into how racist groups are influencing students. And if needed, they could even be able to recommend further pieces of legislation for consideration to the state legislature.