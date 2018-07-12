Teenage Babysitters Torture 1-Year-Old Baby With A Stun Gun

“Didn’t think they’d do that. Why would you do that to a one-year-old [who is] helpless, can’t talk, can’t tell you what’s wrong,” said the mother.

TEENS TORMENT BABY WITH TASER

Conway, Arkansas teens Snapchat teasing a baby with a taser and slapping her on the head. Now, the outraged mother is speaking out. pic.twitter.com/jA5aFwnanJ — Shellie Sylvestri (@ShellieNicole) July 12, 2018

Three babysitters in Conway, Arkansas were reportedly torturing a one-year-old girl with a stun gun in a Snapchat video.

In the video, the three teenage babysitters laughed hysterically and taunted the baby, who was identified as Carrigan, as she sat on the bed. Seconds later, one of the girls pointed a Taser at the baby who then cried uncontrollably. The girls continued laughing and moments later one of them hit the baby in the head.

The disturbing video was uploaded on Snapchat by one of the girls with a caption that read, “I’m dying’ with a crying and laughing emoji.”

The incident was reported to police when Carrigan’s mother, Elyssa Watkins, saw the abuse video on social media. She immediately took her daughter to the Conway Regional Medical Center to make sure she was medically fine.

That is when the hospital informed police of the reported child abuse. As soon as the officers arrived, they were shown the abusive video.

“In the video, you can see and hear the electric prongs on the Taser lighting up. One of the teens then walks to the end of the bed and stretches her arm out and zaps the Taser two more times in the child's direction,” Officer Brittani A. Little wrote in a police report.

He also added that the child was also seen out of breath from crying so hard.

Police took action immediately and succeeded in tracking down the teenage babysitters. The girls were held at the Faulkner County Juvenile Detention Center and were arrested on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Their names have not been released because all three of them are minors.

Although doctors examined the child and determined that Carrigan was unhurt, the mental trauma will stay with the baby for a long time.

Watkins said she wasn’t aware of the abuse on her daughter and added the teenagers were responsible to look after the baby.

“Didn’t think they’d do that. Why would you do that to a one-year-old [who is] helpless, can’t talk, can’t tell you what’s wrong,” she said.

The distraught mother now wants the teenagers to be held responsible for what they did and hopes they receive counseling.

