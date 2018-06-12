© Reuters/Scott Audette

On Pulse Anniversary, Teens Hold 'Die-In' In Push For Gun Control

by
Alice Salles
Teens organize a "die-in" protest on Capitol Hill to demand gun control on the second year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.

 

 

Amanda Fugleberg was a high school sophomore when the Pulse mass shooting took place. Now, she’s one of the organizers behind Tuesday's “die-in” protest on Capitol Hill to mark the anniversary of the massacre. 

Florida Students Walk Out Of Class To Demand End To Gun Violence

The event started at 10:30 a.m. with activists fighting for gun control speaking to the crowd. At noon, protesters held a 12-minute “die-in,” representing the 12 mass shootings since June 12, 2016 — the day of the Pulse shooting. 

At the time of the Pulse incident, Fugleberg was concerned that her cousins, who are members of the LGBTQ community, had been in the club. Thankfully, they weren’t. Still, there were 49 people who were killed that day. And Fugleberg wants to fight so that others don’t meet the same fate.

"When Pulse happened, it was a huge thing, and it was horrifying," she told USA Today. "Two years later, you still feel the effects."

On Twitter, images of the protest, as well as other die-ins happening around the country, were shared far and wide.

 

 

 

 

 

Even President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago got one.

 

 

 

Much like the gun control movement started by the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Fugleberg and others who were involved with the die-in hope to see legislation change to address gun violence.

David Hogg, one of the most well-known survivors and activists from Parkland, Florida, even helped Fugleberg to put the die-in protest together.

 

 

One hundred people attended the main die-in in Washington, D.C., The Huffington Post reports.

As gun control remains an important subject, and one that continues to divide Americans, teenagers are showing that they are not afraid of speaking their mind and fighting for changes that have real meaning to them.

It’s clear that nobody will be able to silence them.

Hopefully, their perseverance will inspire more people to join their fight in their own states, pushing for legislation that will finally help curb gun violence.

Ahead Of March For Our Lives, Time Honors Parkland Activists

 

