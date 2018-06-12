On Pulse Anniversary, Teens Hold 'Die-In' In Push For Gun Control

Teens organize a "die-in" protest on Capitol Hill to demand gun control on the second year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.

People staged a "die-in" in Washington D.C. to mark the 2-year anniversary of the #Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people. pic.twitter.com/TpQoMWB29n — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 12, 2018

Amanda Fugleberg was a high school sophomore when the Pulse mass shooting took place. Now, she’s one of the organizers behind Tuesday's “die-in” protest on Capitol Hill to mark the anniversary of the massacre.

The event started at 10:30 a.m. with activists fighting for gun control speaking to the crowd. At noon, protesters held a 12-minute “die-in,” representing the 12 mass shootings since June 12, 2016 — the day of the Pulse shooting.

At the time of the Pulse incident, Fugleberg was concerned that her cousins, who are members of the LGBTQ community, had been in the club. Thankfully, they weren’t. Still, there were 49 people who were killed that day. And Fugleberg wants to fight so that others don’t meet the same fate.

"When Pulse happened, it was a huge thing, and it was horrifying," she told USA Today. "Two years later, you still feel the effects."

On Twitter, images of the protest, as well as other die-ins happening around the country, were shared far and wide.

Student activists organized a National Die-In protest to fight for gun control on the anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in front of Lo Angeles City Hall Jan 12, 2018. pic.twitter.com/NcwILFWlPu — barbara davidson (@photospice) June 12, 2018

National Die-In Day: teens renew gun control push and honor Pulse victims pic.twitter.com/sUPOTctc7j — Michael goins (@Michaelgoins700) June 11, 2018

Happening now — @march4livesjax die-in marks two years since Pulse. pic.twitter.com/UgVOx7jLda — Emily Sullivan (@emsulliv) June 12, 2018

North Carolina students hosted a "die-in" at the General Assembly Tuesday to commemorate the second anniversary of the #Pulse nightclub shooting. Among their demands are tighter gun control measures and more school psychologists.

FULL STORY: https://t.co/gdEll5ahbL#ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/qBcdfQ8mEt — Spectrum News RDU (@SpecNewsRDU) June 12, 2018

Even President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago got one.

Gun-control activists held a die-in near Mar-a-Lago to mark the second anniversary of the Pulse massacre https://t.co/E7DV2wJpsO pic.twitter.com/0HE1c8pQ6b — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) June 12, 2018

Students doing die-in protest across from Mar-a-Lago in honor of 49 people who died in #Pulse shooting two years ago. pic.twitter.com/OrWvU5Cjqh — Skyler Swisher (@SkylerSwisher) June 12, 2018

Much like the gun control movement started by the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Fugleberg and others who were involved with the die-in hope to see legislation change to address gun violence.

David Hogg, one of the most well-known survivors and activists from Parkland, Florida, even helped Fugleberg to put the die-in protest together.

Hey folks,



National die-in is taking place next Tuesday at 12PM for 12 minutes. Join MFOL Fresno outside of @DevinNunes’ office to remind him of the 49 lives lost at Pulse....maybe he forgot about them when he got $22k from the NRA (and an A rating)?



See you there!?????? pic.twitter.com/k24hUYkKQM — March For Our Lives Fresno (@MarchFresno) June 7, 2018

One hundred people attended the main die-in in Washington, D.C., The Huffington Post reports.

As gun control remains an important subject, and one that continues to divide Americans, teenagers are showing that they are not afraid of speaking their mind and fighting for changes that have real meaning to them.

It’s clear that nobody will be able to silence them.

Hopefully, their perseverance will inspire more people to join their fight in their own states, pushing for legislation that will finally help curb gun violence.