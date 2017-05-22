In 2017, Record Number Of Anti–Muslim Incidents Were Reported In UK

According to the report, mostly white men were involved in the anti-Muslim hate incidents and they commonly victimized Asian Muslim women.

Tell MAMA, a project that supports Muslims against hate incidents in the U.K., said the number of anti-Muslim incidents reported in 2017 made a new record.

According to the group, there was a 30 percent increase in street incidents against Muslims. This means that hate is not just limited to online platforms in the country anymore, as incidents of Islamophobia, physical attacks, vandalism and abuse, get rampant across the streets.

Most of the people spewing hatred were reportedly white men aged between 13 to 18 years old and they commonly victimized Asian women who were aged between 26 to 35 years.

Anti-Muslim sentiments being spewed over online pages was up by 16.3 percent when compared with last year.

“The world feels a more unstable space and in all of this, the voices of victims and outcomes for them in terms of access to justice have not been great,” said Iman Atta, the director of Tell MAMA. “More than ever, we need to come together and redouble our efforts against those who seek to divide and play communities off against each other,” she said in a statement.

According to Tell MAMA, 34 percent of Islamophobic incidents occurred in London and generally these incidents took place in busy public areas or transport networks. 34 percent of the anti-Muslim hate activities took place in the former and 13 percent in the latter.

The organization said anti-Muslim hate occurrences were generated by gender-based discrimination and Islamophobia. It also discovered that anti-Muslim incidents usually increased after high-profile terrorist attacks in the U.K.

For example, the group received 72 reports of offline anti-Muslim incidents after the Manchester Arena attack on May 22, 2017.

However, the victims told the organization that even when they came forward and reported being victims of hate crime and discrimination, their employers or the police often ignored the situation or their conduct was unsatisfactory.

Some victims said they never got to hear any words of support from the police officers and the departments never followed up on their cases.

