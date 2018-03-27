© Reuters/ Jim Young

Cops In Arizona Mount AR-15s On Some Motorcycles

"We don’t want to go into those situations where we aren’t able to keep the public safe,” said the sergeant, explaining the need for the rifles.

 

The Tempe Police Department has upgraded some of its motorcycles with upright mounts for semi-automatic rifles.

Sergeant Ronald Elcock explained the mounts were tested in 2017 but have now been installed to eight of the department’s motorcycles to fight the growing threat of attack from military style rifles like the notorious AR-15.

Elcock further elaborated the need for motorcycles to be mounted as they can reach the crime scene much faster than a police car in situations of high risks.

Police on motorcycles are usually only equipped with hand guns. However, Elcock explained due to growing security concerns and easy access to military-grade rifles, the police do not want to be in a situation where they are at a disadvantage.

"We don’t want to go into those situations where we aren’t able to keep the public safe,” said Elcock.

Elcock’s concerns are not baseless. AR-15 rifles have been the most common weapon in the deadliest mass shootings across the country. Whether it was the Las Vegas bloodshed, the deadly shooing at an Orlando nightclub or the Florida school massacre, every tragedy had one common factor: AR-15 rifles.

 

 

The sergeant said despite the weapon looks dangerous mounted on the motorcycle, it is completely safe.

“There's a locking mechanism that would prevent anyone, except for the operator, to be able to get at the equipment,” said Elcock.

Naturally, a deadly weapon in plain sight had garnered mixed reviews from the citizens.

“I think it is a great idea,” said one citizen. However, other people think the presence of a military style rifle may “escalate” a high risk situation that can be handled otherwise.

“I am big fan of old school police where the idea was to protect and serve and de-escalate situations, not escalate them,” said a worried citizen.

Elcock realized the general public might get scared of the unusual sight of rifles mounted on police motorcycles but claimed people eventually understand the need for them.

“There are people that may be scared to see it. However when we explain to them the reason why we have it I think it puts them a little bit more at ease,” said Elcock.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters/ Jim Young

