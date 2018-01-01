Cops Use Stun Gun On Nurse Whose Mom Was Being Treated At The Hospital

“It's the cop who hit him in the face, it's the other way around. He was trying to leave but the woman kept stopping him, it was almost like she was wanting to pick a fight.”

Tennessee cops reportedly Tasered a nurse who refused to leave the emergency where his mother was receiving treatment.

Authorities at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenneessee called cops after nurse Roger W. Davis, 42, argued and refused to leave the room. He was reportedly causing trouble and was being disruptive to staff. However, video of the incident shows otherwise.

According to a police report, when officers arrived at the scene, they saw Davis talking to his father. Officers told him to talk more quietly to which Davis refused. That is when the situation took an unexpected turn and the cops asked him to leave the hospital.

Davis didn’t agree to leave the premises and the cops then attempted to physically remove him from the building. During the attempt, they also used a fired a stun gun at the nurse.

The entire incident was captured on camera by a witness, Ethan Raymond.

The video shows the altercation and the cops repeatedly asked Davis to put his hands around his back. As Davis tried to talk it out, one of the officers took out stun gun and Tasered him in the chest.

After an aggressive confrontation, Davis was arrested and was taken to Hamilton County Jail where he was charged with two counts of assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Raymond told WTVC that Davis told the cops that he suffered from a heart condition.

“When they pulled out the Taser, that's when the nurse said he had a heart condition. She was way out of line, I just know what I saw was the cop that's supposed to diffuse it and instead she was the aggressor from what I saw,” he said.

He added he saw the entire confrontation and felt the officers were at fault not Davis. Raymond also said the police report that claimed Davis punched an officer is also blatantly false.

“It's the cop who hit him in the face, it's the other way around. He was trying to leave but the woman kept stopping him, it was almost like she was wanting to pick a fight,” recalled Raymond.

