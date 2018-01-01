Tennessee Republicans Shut Down Attempt To Condemn Neo-Nazism

Because no Republican supported a motion presented to a Tennessee House committee, the proposal to condemn white supremacy and neo-Nazism was shut down.

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have blocked the state’s House of Representatives from passing a resolution that would condemn white nationalism and neo-Nazism.

The resolution was a request that the House would “strongly denounce and oppose the totalitarian impulses, violent terrorism… and bigoted ideologies that are promoted by white nationalists and neo-Nazis.”

But once it was brought to a House committee by Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Democrat from Nashville, in the wake of the “recent tragic events have proven that white nationalism and neo-Nazism remain very real threats to social and racial progress,” it was shut down.

Despite the strong words and a request to have law enforcement recognize these groups as domestic terrorists contained in the motion, once the motion was presented to the House State Government Subcommittee, Nashville Democrat Rep. Darren Jernigan made a motion to have the proposal heard. But with no second to the motion from the four Republicans who are part of the committee, the resolution was effectively blocked.

When talking about the lack of support to the resolution among Republican committee members, Clemmons told reporters he was “in utter disbelief.”

“I didn’t think there was anything controversial about this resolution,” he said.

While he said he would still be willing to pass a motion that would condemn white nationalism and neo-Nazism, he added, “if I can’t even get a second in a subcommittee, it evidences this Republican supermajority’s refusal to denounce these hate organizations, for what reason I cannot begin to imagine.”

The threat of white supremacy and neo-Nazism seems even closer to home to Tennessee locals as groups holding these views held two rallies near Nashville.

During the “White Lives Matter” events, members chanted, “Closed borders! White nations! Now we start the deportations!”

Unfortunately, Republican House representatives may not think that these events are concerning enough to warrant a resolution, but at the time, Republican Gov. Bill Haslam did.

“We want to send a really clear message that these folks are not welcome in Tennessee,” he stated. “If you’re part of the white supremacist movement, you’re not somebody that we want in Tennessee.”

Perhaps, you cannot expect much from Republicans in certain states when their own leader, President Donald Trump, has a hard time focusing on the task of fully condemning the hateful ideology.