Terry Crews Points Out Link Between His Sexual Harasser And LAPD

“Adam Venit has been the Event Chairman of the LAPD Foundation, which raises millions for the @LAPD. Anyone wonder why my assault case against him was thrown out by the D.A.?”

In wake of the Me Too movement, former National Football League (NFL) and actor Terry Crews came forward to support victims of sexual abuse. He revealed how a “Hollywood executive” sexually assaulted him.

He filed a lawsuit but it dismissed.

Recently, Crews took to Twitter and explained why he thinks his case was thrown away. He suggested that happened because William Morris Endeavor’s Adam Venit , the man who reportedly groped Crews, has close ties with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Along with the tweet, the actor attached a letter by Venit that described him as an event chair.

After Crews came forward with the allegations, Venit was suspended from the media company for month. However, he later returned to the company on a lower post.

Last year, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor recalled how in 2016, the male executive, who was later revealed as William Morris Endeavor’s Adam Venit, approached him at a Hollywood event and groped him, right in front of his wife.

He also shared that he didn’t react there and then because he is black and didn’t want to end up in jail.

Crews later filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Venit and William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME), his agency, for the 2016 groping incident he endured.

But the lawsuit was rejected.

The city office responded to the actor’s sexual assault claims and said his allegations were not a felony because there was no skin contact between Crews and Venit.

“A case involving Adam Venit was referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing consideration as it did not meet felony filing standards,” said Shiara Davila-Morales, a representative for the district attorney's office.

But the actor believes Venit’s close ties with the police department are the actual reason behind the dismissal.

Banner / Thumbnail : Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images