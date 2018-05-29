Tesla In 'Autopilot' Mode Collides With Police SUV In California

“It was mangled up pretty good. It took out the whole back end and halfway through the centre part of the vehicle. There’s axle damage. It wouldn’t be worth repairing.”

This morning a Tesla sedan driving outbound Laguna Canyon Road in “autopilot” collides with a parked @LagunaBeachPD unit. Officer was not in the unit at the time of the crash and minor injuries were sustained to the Tesla driver. #lagunabeach #police #tesla pic.twitter.com/7sAs8VgVQ3 — Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) May 29, 2018

A Tesla Model S, which was reportedly in Autopilot mode, crashed into a police SUV that was parked on a roadside in Laguna Beach, California.

The incident, thankfully, was not fatal. However, the driver of the car was injured and the unoccupied police vehicle was totally destroyed. According to Sgt Jim Cota, the public information officer of the police department, the Tesla driver said the car was in semi-autonomous mode.

Cota added the crash damaged the Tesla’s front side and the police patrol car was “completely destroyed.”

“It was mangled up pretty good. It took out the whole back end and halfway through the centre part of the vehicle. There’s axle damage. It wouldn’t be worth repairing. He [the driver] told us in his own statement he was in driver-assisted mode,” he told The Guardian.

However, an investigation is launched into the incident to confirm if the car was in Autopilot mode.

In wake of the incident, the company released a statement and said it couldn’t immediately confirm if the vehicle was in the autopilot mode.

“When using Autopilot, drivers are continuously reminded of their responsibility to keep their hands on the wheel and maintain control of the vehicle at all times. Tesla has always been clear that Autopilot doesn’t make the car impervious to all accidents,” read the statement.

The crash comes at time as the car manufacturer is facing scrutiny regarding Autopilot safety and several fatal incidents of Tesla’s Autopilot feature have emerged.

In March, a Model X SUV hit a safety barrier in Mountain View, Calif., while in Autopilot mode which resulted in the death of the driver.

In another incident, a Tesla vehicle in South Jordan, Utah, crashed into a fire truck stopped at a red light leaving the driver injured.

If confirmed, the latest crash would be the third Tesla Autopilot crash so far this year.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Laguna Beach Police Department/Handout via