Video Shows Tesla Autopilot Saving A Driver From a Crash

A Tesla Model X driver owes his life to the company’s Autopilot driver assist system, which detected the danger and veered the vehicle to safety.

Tesla took its game up a notch when it introduced its Autopilot feature in 2015, which enables the car to drive autonomously in some situations.

The feature became the subject of controversy after the safety feature made headlines for accidents, but this time the Autopilot is making news for intervening and potentially saving a life.

A driver named Jeremy Visnesky, who uses Tesla Model X, was travelling at 70mph along with a semi-truck on I-95 through North Carolina.

While Visnesky was driving his Model X in the right lane, a semi-truck trying to over-take him in the left lane suddenly veered off the track and almost crashed into his electric SUV.

But fortunately, the Tesla's high-powered Autopilot computer came to the rescue by moving the car out of the danger.

The incident took place during the nighttime. The road was dark and poorly lit, which just shows how unlikely it would have been for any other driver to not only fully comprehend the situation but also act fast enough to prevent the accident. For this reason, Visnesky gave full credit to the Autopilot when he posted the video on YouTube.

“I-95 south driving through NC and a semi decided to nod off or play with his phone or something. Had Autopilot not have bolted to the side I’m pretty sure he would have hit me. This is in my Ap2 Tesla Model X,” he wrote.

According to the Business Insider, along with the radar system, which helps the car see through fog, heavy rain, dust, or a car in front of it, the Autopilot can also control the car’s speed and assess which lane is the best to drive on while travelling on the highway.

Despite numerous fancy features, the technology has drawn attention for leading cars into accidents. In the beginning of this year, a Tesla vehicle travelling in a semi-autonomous mode crashed into a fire truck in California, which prompted the federal safety agency to investigate the matter.

Moreover, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held the Autopilot responsible for a crash in a May 2016 that killed a driver.

The company responded to the scrutiny by saying "Autopilot is not a fully self-driving technology and drivers need to remain attentive at all times."

Tesla also cited a previous NTSB report that stated the frequency of accidents went down by 40 percent ever since Autopilot was installed.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Thomas Peter