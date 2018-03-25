Video Shows Texas Deputy Fatally Shooting Unarmed Black Man

“It's difficult to imagine how this shooting could possibly be justified,” said Sharon Watkins-Jones, director of political strategies at the Texas ACLU.

The deputy was passing through the area when he saw two men in what appeared to be a verbal and physical altercation near the intersection.



An unarmed African-American man was shot dead by the Houston sheriff's deputy.

The victim, identified as Danny Ray Thomas, was reportedly wandering in the streets of Houston with his pants around his ankles. He continued to approach the officer despite being told not to, upon which the deputy shot him in the dead.

The officers were apparently responding to reports about a man who was walking in the intersection, with his pants down, hitting cars as he mumbled to himself.

A video was recorded by a civilian featuring the gruesome incident, which was obtained by the Houston Chronicle. However, the actual shooting wasn’t captured on film as the car passed in front of the camera just when the Harris county deputy fired a single shot.

The deputy, upon his arrival, noticed a motorist had stopped in the intersection to confront Thomas. He broke up the argument and was seen in the video walking backwards, pointing a gun at the 34-year-old victim and shouting commands at him. Thomas kept advancing and that apparently became a reason of his undoing.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas issued a statement calling on the sheriff's department to release any dash-cam and body-camera footage in the shooting and for the department to review its use-of-force policies to “demand lethal force only be used as a last resort.”

“It's difficult to imagine how this shooting could possibly be justified. We must demand that our law enforcement agencies, who are sworn to protect our communities, be held accountable whenever deadly force is used unlawfully,” said Sharon Watkins-Jones, director of political strategies of the ACLU of Texas.

“But whatever the excuse, another unarmed black man has been killed by law enforcement, in the street and in broad daylight, and the only reason we know about it is because of bystander footage,” she added.

According to the spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, no weapon was recovered from the scene, although the deputy did notice the object in the man’s hand.

Thomas’ family said he had been devastated ever since the death of his two kids in 2016, who were allegedly drowned by their mother.

It seems that cops don’t really think twice before pulling a trigger when confronting a black suspect, as just last week Stephon Clarke, another African-American man, was fatally shot by the cops was after being wrongly accused of holding a gun. The incident sparked widespread fury, but it seems the demonstrators have the loss of another black life to protest.

