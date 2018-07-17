© Texas Department of Criminal Justice/Reuters

Texas Inmate Executed Despite Clemency Requests From Victim’s Son

Shafaq Naveed
"It's really unfortunate that the board didn't hear our request for clemency,” said Mitesh Patel whose father was murdered by Young.

 

Chris Young, 34, was executed in Huntsville, Texas after a lethal injection was inserted in his body at the state's death chamber. Young had murdered Hasmukh Patel when he was 21-years-old.

In November 2004, Young shot the 55-year-old man while attempting to rob his store in San Antonio.

However, despite his grave crime Patel‘s had requested clemency for Young and wanted the courts to spare the man’s life. But the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously rejected the clemency petition.

 

Young’s lawyer filed a lawsuit against the board members and claimed his petition was rejected because he was African-American.

“l want to make sure the Patel family knows I love them like they love me," Young said in his final statement, probably referring to Patel's son, Mitesh Patel who opposed the execution. "Make sure the kids in the world know I’m being executed and those kids I’ve been mentoring keep this fight going. I’m good, warden."

Mitesh expressed disappointment with the final decision. He had appealed to the Texas’ Board of Pardon and Paroles to get Young off the death row.

"I really do believe Chris Young today is not the person he was 14 years ago," he said after what was his last meeting with Young. "It's really unfortunate that the board didn't hear our request for clemency. I feel sadness for his family. They're going to be walking down the same path my family has been on the last 14 years."

The victim’s son wasn’t always willing to forgive Young for taking away his father’s life but recently, after reflecting on the values of his father, he decided to forgive Young.

The 34-year-old’s repentance over the crime and him working others in the prison is what led him and other family members to support clemency, the Texas Tribune reported.

"Two wrongs don't make a right," Patel said. "Killing Chris doesn't change my path, my history. It only affects a whole other set of people."

"The biggest thing that drove me to change was that [Young is] actively involved in [his] daughter's visits. He's trying to be a good father. Being a father myself, and having lost a father, I don't want someone to go through life without a father."

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, before Young's execution, 12 people were put to death in the United States this year.

People on social media expressed regret over Young’s death – not because of the crime he committed but because the victim’s own son was willing to give him a second chance in life, after knowing Young’s was ashamed and wanted to change.

 

 

 

 

 

 

