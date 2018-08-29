Voters Find Beto O'Rourke Even More Amazing, All Thanks To Texas GOP

A rather low attempt to attack Ted Cruz's Democratic opponent backfired after the Texas GOP Twitter account posted old photos of Beto O'Rourke.

Here's a minute and a half of @BetoORourke's trash punk band Foss tearing it up on El Paso TV in 1994. Coincidentally, this is the same year human cheese curd @tedcruz was inhaling his own farts at a "Republicans Take Back the House Party" at Harvard. #BetoforTexas pic.twitter.com/dx3juAtb4o — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) August 29, 2018

For the first time in many years, Ted Cruz is (quite) worried about losing his Senate seat in Texas.

Why?

His Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, is not just actively campaigning for the position, he is also thriving, according to recent polls.

As a result, Cruz, and the Texas GOP in general, have lately resorted to desperate measures to discredit O'Rourke such as the Republican senator making fun of his opponent's name.

More recently, the Twitter account for Texas GOP posted old photos of O'Rourke. One of the pictures was from the time when O'Rourke was a member of a punk band called Foss.

Maybe Beto can’t debate Ted Cruz because he already had plans... pic.twitter.com/LdqKTh3yK4 — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 28, 2018

Another was a mugshot from a 1995 misdemeanor arrest for jumping a fence at University of Texas at El Paso.

There's always the chance that Robert “Beto” O’Rourke won’t debate Senator Cruz because he got into a hazy situation... pic.twitter.com/4nmd42AEkl — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 29, 2018

The attempt did not work, though. In fact, it backfired.

O'Rourke, throughout his campaign over the last 18 months has talked about both incidents. However, by posting photos, Texas GOP inadvertently gave Twitter the hero they didn't know they needed.

Have a look:

Not sure posting photos of Beto O'Rourke looking super hot in the '90s is the best strategy, but I'm gonna assume the Texas GOP know what they're doing. — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) August 29, 2018

Very stoked about Beto O’Rourke and his campaign. Most musicians can’t handle the stress of only getting 3 drink tickets or double parking to load in and this dude is running for public office against the fucking machine. glad one of us could figure it out. — Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) August 31, 2018

Let me simplify this for you Texas...



Beto O’Rourke- Was in a band



Ted Cruz- Campained for a man who called his wife ugly



Who would you rather have? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 30, 2018

Since he’s taken office @BetoORourke has held a town hall every single month. Every. Single. Month. Unfiltered. Open. So fun to imagine what this will look like when he’s our Senator! #BetoforTexas https://t.co/rZD0ol3xe1 — Jody Casey (@jodyforbeto) August 31, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters