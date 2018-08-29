© Reuters

Voters Find Beto O'Rourke Even More Amazing, All Thanks To Texas GOP

Fatimah Mazhar
A rather low attempt to attack Ted Cruz's Democratic opponent backfired after the Texas GOP Twitter account posted old photos of Beto O'Rourke.

 

 

For the first time in many years, Ted Cruz is (quite) worried about losing his Senate seat in Texas.

Why?

His Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, is not just actively campaigning for the position, he is also thriving, according to recent polls.

As a result, Cruz, and the Texas GOP in general, have lately resorted to desperate measures to discredit O'Rourke such as the Republican senator making fun of his opponent's name.

More recently, the Twitter account for Texas GOP posted old photos of O'Rourke. One of the pictures was from the time when O'Rourke was a member of a punk band called Foss.

 

Another was a mugshot from a 1995 misdemeanor arrest for jumping a fence at University of Texas at El Paso.

 

The attempt did not work, though. In fact, it backfired.

O'Rourke, throughout his campaign over the last 18 months has talked about both incidents. However, by posting photos, Texas GOP inadvertently gave Twitter the hero they didn't know they needed.

Have a look:

 

 

 

 

