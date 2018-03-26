This Lawmaker Just Compared Parkland Activists To Hitler

Texas Republican state representative blames gun controlling protesters for the Holocaust. Her comparison is messed up.

As the entire country is united asking lawmakers for better gun control measures following the deadly Florida school shooting, Republicans, who are mostly for guns, can’t help but promote the apparent advantages of owning guns.

There is just one problem. Their arguments don’t have any weight.

In yet another failed attempt to try to make a point for guns, Republican state representative Valoree Swanson, shared a meme on her official Facebook account, blaming gun control activists for the Holocaust.

The meme shared by Swanson, representing Texas’ 150th district in the Texas House of Representatives, was originally posted on the “Ted Cruz Meme Page.”

The post was a collage of two photos. The first picture on the top was from a protest that was held in front of the U.S. Capitol on March 13. In that protest, 7000 shoes were placed outside the Capitol to honor children killed by guns since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which left 26 people dead. The caption on top of the picture read, “Shoes left by gun control supporters, 2018.”

Meanwhile, the second picture on the bottom, depicted shoes in a concentration camp during the Holocaust with the caption, “shoes left by victims of gun control, 1945.”

The bottom line of the meme had a phrase by the famous philosopher George Santayana, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Swanson’s official Facebook page and the Ted Cruz Meme page have since been deleted.

But the meme, shared by Swanson’s blaming people asking for better reforms for the genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II, is senseless and distorts history.

She is trying to plug in the famous failed argument that if Jews had guns in Hitler’s era and had been able to use them before he assumed power, they would easily fight back the Third Reich. This would result in having no Holocaust and fewer people would have perished.

However, this notion in itself is offensive to Jews, Holocaust survivors and those who courageously fought against Hitler during World War II.

The holocaust has no place in the gun control debate, but all Swanson apparently cares about is publicizing gun control protestors in a bad manner.

The debate for gun control has been going on even before the Sandy Hook school shooting. However, seemingly, not much progress has been made to curb gun violence.

This raises a pertinent question for the Trump administration: Will they just debate this alarming issue and defend themselves with memes or insensible notions or actually come up with something more concrete to address the gun problem in America?

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Valoree Swanson’s website