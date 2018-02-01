Man Booted From Restaurant Over Anti-Trump Shirt

The now-famous Texas man was asked to leave a restaurant because children could end up reading what was on his shirt. Thankfully, he had the perfect answer.

This is what democracy looks like!

Andy Ternay knows how to resist!!

Great read!https://t.co/bjG6tpyxXA pic.twitter.com/lvbqBKySp3 — Margaret Long (@mklgriffth) February 12, 2018

Andy Ternay thought that his anti-President Donald Trump T-shirt was the appropriate attire for an outing, but once he was asked to leave a restaurant, he didn’t go until he got his message across.

While in a restaurant in Garland, Texas, Ternay, who was wearing his “F*** Trump — and f*** you for voting for him” shirt, was approached by the manager.

After being asked to leave because children could end up seeing the message on his clothing, Ternay explained that he sympathized with her.

“I expressed deep sympathies and let her know that explaining ‘grab ‘em by the pussy’ and golden showers to my daughter was equally unpleasant,” Ternay wrote in a Facebook post.

The Texas resident said that while he was in the restaurant, many black and Latino customers seemed to agree with the sentiment expressed on the shirt, while white customers appeared to show disapproval.

“Everywhere I go with this shirt, white males sneer and people of color smile and give me thumbs up,” he explained. “I think it is very worthwhile to let people of color know they are not alone – that some whites also see the evil of racism is resurgent – and we will fight with our brothers and sisters of color against it.”

In the parking lot, an African-American server stopped Ternay, and from Ternay's understanding, the waiter said he was quitting his job on the spot over the restaurant's refusal to serve him.

“You should hear these people asking not to be seated near Muslims," the server told him.

Disliking Trump in Texas might not make you too popular. After all, Texans voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016, but Ternay is fighting for what he believes in anyway.

Ternay was brave and proved that not all heroes wear capes — but some wear T-shirts filled with profanities.