Texas Newspaper Purposely Omits Gay Son-In-Law From Mom’s Obituary

The deceased's hometown newspaper refused to mention her son's husband, citing his religion as a poor excuse. The son was devastated.

The newspaper that published a Texas mom’s obituary failed to mention that her gay son-in-law was also grieving her loss because of “religious and ethical reasons.”

A local Fox affiliate reported that the newspaper in Olton, Texas, has refused to mention John Gambill, the deceased’s son-in-law. Instead, it mentioned only her biological son, Barry Giles, who is Gambill's husband, even though the couple had included both of their names in the obituary they sent to the newspaper.

The couple has been together for 31 years.

According to Giles, this omission truly hurt his husband.

“It wiped John completely off the picture like he didn’t exist,” he explained.

“We’re human beings like anyone else,” he added. “We have feelings. We have relationships, whether he agrees with them or not.”

After confronting the newspaper publisher, Phillip Hamilton, Gambill said he had “a few choice words to say to him.”

When asked why he decided to wipe the man's husband from the obituary, Hamilton said, “Because I wanted to,” according to Gambill.

“It is my religious conviction that a male cannot have a husband,” Hamilton said. “It is also my belief that to publish anything contrary to God’s Word on this issue would be to publish something in the newspaper that is not true.”

According to Gambill, his husband’s mother was like a second mom to him, making the entire incident even more heartbreaking.

On top of the blatant show of disrespect, Hamilton continued with his explanation by saying that what he did was not against the law.

“The newspaper respects the First Amendment rights of those who express such opinions,” Hamilton said. “The newspaper’s decision to edit the obituary is both ethical and lawful. It would be unethical to publish a news item that is known by the editor to be false. Based on the truth found in the Word of God, I could not in good conscience identify Mr. Gambill as the husband of Mr. Giles.”

Whether what he did was lawful or not, it’s difficult to see how completely erasing the deceased’s own son-in-law is something God-like.

It’s almost as if Hamilton hasn’t put too much time into actually reading the Bible, where it states that all are welcome into His family. Furthermore, his personal religious beliefs should not interfere with his journalistic duty to report without bias in the first place.