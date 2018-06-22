Texas Residents Receive Notices To Get Land Surveyed For Border Wall

“I walk out the back door and what I’m going to see is a 30-foot fence,” said Escobares Mayor Noel Escobar about the border wall construction.

Amid the ongoing immigrant crisis and an impending trade war in the country, one might think President Donald Trump has forgotten about his “big, beautiful” wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that he has been touting about since his divisive presidential campaign.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

The recent reports suggest South Texas property owners living along the border have reportedly received notices from the federal government to review their lands for border wall construction.

According to the KENS-TV reports, residents of Escobares received letters from the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection seeking permission to survey their lands.

In fact, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told the news outlet more than 200 requests have been made to residents in Starr and Hidalgo counties.

However, it’s not just the residents’ lands the administration is interested in – even the city’s mayor was contacted with a similar request.

“I walk out the back door and what I’m going to see is a 30-foot fence,” Escobares Mayor Noel Escobar said.

Moreover, the board president of Rio Grande City School District, Daniel Garcia, shared the letter it received in May that also included a map highlighting about a mile of land the government apparently wanted for “tactical infrastructure, such as a border wall.”

“When we voted for it, it was not for any specific reason. They just wanted to come in and survey the property,” said Garcia.

He also went on to say had he known the survey was for a possible border wall construction, he would have voted against it.

However, there were some home owners who saw no point in resisting the government officials who are eyeing their properties to build Trump’s beloved wall.

For instance, one Roma resident, 81-year-old Felix Rodriguez, reportedly thought there’s nothing he could do except complain about the matter in question. So, his bigger concern was to get good money in exchange for his land.

However, to Rodriguez’s dismay, the government’s offer for the land was only the fraction of its actual value.

“There’s no use for me to sell the land if I’m not going to get much from it,” he said.

A federal employee reportedly offered Rodriguez $300 for part of his 500-square-foot property. He asked for at least $1,500.

When it comes to the promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, it appears Trump does not care about geological or monetary obstacles.

For instance, in the past, Department of Homeland Security obtained permission to bypass environmental laws so the initial phase of border wall construction in San Diego, California, can be launched.

Then to meet the exorbitant cost of the wall, the commander-in-chief dumped the responsibility on several entities who could possibly fund his border wall pledge.

In fact, just the prototype of the project costed from $300,000 to $500,000, while the final structure could cost up to $25 billion.

However, Americans have repeatedly proved they do not support any additional barriers along the border.

In the past, a Chicago-based company, Cards Against Humanity, bought land on the U.S.-Mexico border in a brilliant stunt to impede the POTUS’ plans.

Also, a Gallup poll from last month showed 57 percent of the public opposed "significantly expanding the construction of walls along the U.S.-Mexico border."

