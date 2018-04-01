Texas Woman Asks Ted Cruz To Take DNA Test To Prove He’s Human

“My question is: Will you pledge to submit to a DNA test, to prove that you’re human?” asked the woman who was worried about access to health care.

A woman in Texas shocked Sen. Ted Cruz at a campaign event after she let him know about her demands.

Tammy Talpas wanted the senator to take a DNA test to prove he was human. But it didn’t look like Cruz was up for the challenge.

“I’m a woman over 50, who (as of Feb. 7) has seven active pre-existing conditions,” she told Cruz. “I’m not counting being female, and a survivor of abuse. I purchase my individual policy on the Health Insurance Exchange. If you force me into a high-risk pool, you will either bankrupt me or kill me. I take your threats of medical aggression personally and seriously; and I can assure you, I’m not the only Texan who does,” she said voicing concerns about her access to health care, all thanks to pre-existing conditions.

“My question is: Will you pledge to submit to a DNA test to prove that you’re human?” she asked.

Cruz’s response did not address any of Talpa’s concern. “Well, ma’am, thank you for that, and one of the great things about our democratic system is we can treat each other with respect and civility,” he said.

“Is that a yes or a no?” she asked, reinstating her demand.

“Ma’am, if you want to engage in insults, that’s your prerogative, but I’m not going to reciprocate,” Cruz responded.

“It’s a yes-or-no question,” she replied.

People on social media have a lot to say about the DNA test demand.

"If you lump me into the high risk pool, healthy young people won't be subsidizing my poor life choices that resulted in my obesity related illness. Are you even human?" https://t.co/Qg6A512VbU via @HuffPostPol — Gareth Reul (@TheGarethReul) April 5, 2018

“Im not going to engage in insults.” Really? Is this CRUZ talking? It must be a headline out of The Onion. https://t.co/bju4WN6toN — Gabriel Guimaraes (@gabriel_gmaraes) April 5, 2018

Don't waste money on a DNA test. Nothing about Cruz could be considered human .https://t.co/LkmnzlOcaP — Edward DeLoach #BoycottNRA (@bubbadeloach) April 5, 2018

Why won’t he take the test? Is he a #REPLICANT ?? https://t.co/uoIBuzKF7y — Mark Plotkin (@DocMarkPlotkin) April 5, 2018

Outstanding question, Tammy. Who hasn't wondered this about @TedCruz. Woman asks Ted Cruz to take a DNA test to prove he's human. https://t.co/epfayVOKZs — (((dannemil))) (@dannemil) April 5, 2018

