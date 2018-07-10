Thai Cave Boys Want To Be Like The Navy SEAL Divers Who Saved Them

During a press conference, the Thai kids rescued from a flooded cave told reporters that they want to be Navy SEAL divers like the heroes who saved them.

Amazing that they are all out safe and appear to be relatively healthy... answered prayers.



Honor and respect for hero and former Thai Navy SEAL #SamanKunan for his sacrifice in this remarkable effort.

Godspeed Saman Kunan.#ThamLuangRescue#ThaiCaveResue pic.twitter.com/X8bAgnoq9t — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 10, 2018

The Thai boys rescued after spending 17 days stuck in a flooded cave in the north of the country have finally talked to the media after the rescue. And according to many of the 12 boys, they want to be Navy SEAL divers when they grow up.

During a press conference at Chiang Rai’s provincial hall, the boys and their 25-year-old coach, Ekaphol Chantawong, gave a detailed experience of their ordeal. They also took the opportunity to thank the rescue teams that helped save their lives.

The Thai soccer team rescued from the cave is released from hospital, and they held their first public appearance at a press conference. We learned how the boys are doing and how they survived those dark days in the cave. #ThaiCaveRescue #????????????????? #????????????????? pic.twitter.com/JOo8JKwFBs — Natasha Fatah ?????? (@NatashaFatah) July 18, 2018

While recalling what they experienced while inside the cave, Chanin “Titan” Wiboonrungruang, 11, said that keeping hunger at bay was tough.

He explained that as hours turned into days, the boys tried to drink up as much water so they would not to think of food. Whenever they had some energy, the kids added, they tries to dig their way out of the cave.

As the rescue mission began, former Thai Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan, 38, suffocated while trying to get to the boys out of the cave. He had run out of oxygen while trying to navigate the tight tunnels.

Coach Chantawong explained that the kids felt remorse after learning about the diver’s death, prompting each one of them to write their own message thanking him and offering condolences to the family.

When rescuers finally decided to get all boys out, they sedated the kids so they would remain calm. After being ferried 2.5 miles through the blind twists and turns of the cave system tunnels, they finally reached safety.

How they saved them Thai kids is truly remarkable #ThailandCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/pWS4MW0Ip3 — Tom Down (@TomDown3) July 10, 2018

The boys said they had learned many lessons after this ordeal, and that they would be more careful in the future. Titan even said that he was sorry he didn’t tell his parents where they were going, and that his parents would be in the right if they wanted to tell him off.

When asked what they want to do, many said they hope to continue training to become professional soccer players while others mentioned becoming Thai Navy SEAL divers like their new heroes.

The fact they were able to survive this ordeal alone shows how they can accomplish anything they put their minds to. And the world can’t wait to see how far they are able to go, and how many people they are going to touch, whether as Navy SEALs or as soccer players.